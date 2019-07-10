Judge: Judith ‘Judas’ robbed Mr Robb

Justice Carlisle Greaves

(CNS): Justice Carlisle Greaves held no punches Wednesday as he handed down the maximum term of ten years to Judith Douglas for her conviction for obtaining property by deception. Douglas was found guilty by a jury on Tuesday of conning Nathaniel Robb, a US citizen, out of almost CI$1.9 million by falsely claiming that she could secure Caymanian status for him. The judge said the name “Judas” was ringing in his ears in this case, adding, “Judith ‘Judas’ robbed Mr Robb.”

The judge found that the mitigation factors presented to him on behalf of Douglas did not warrant reducing the time she should receive, but he outlined a long list of aggravating factors, which led to the maximum sentence allowable under the law. As he outlined Douglas’ crimes, he said that Robb, her victim, was a diver “who could not draw breath under her ocean of lies”.

Justice Greaves said Douglas was relentless in her crime and that society needed to be protected from her because given her history of offending, she was unlikely to stop. He said he had presided over many fraud cases in his time but this case was special. “I am at pains to remember a defendant better qualified than this defendant to be referred to as a full time fraudster,” he added.

The judge said she had “left the complainant a broken man” who had just over $19 in his account when he came to give evidence.

As he outlined the many aggravating factors in this case, Justice Greaves noted her previous convictions for similar crimes, and that she had actually embarked on this offence while she was on bail and under investigation for those offences. Even as she was convicted she was calling Robb from jail for more money.

“She has shown absolutely no remorse and demonstrated a high degree of selfishness, and even had audacity to declare herself a victim of the victim,” he added, as he described her defence as “absurd”. He said that despite the clear view of the WhatsApp messages, she accused Robb of embezzling people without any evidence.

The judge said her actions had undermined the immigration system, calling into question officers and board members after she suggested, “without a scintilla of evidence”, that they were all susceptible to bribes. A further aggravating element was that up to this day “not one dime of that $1.9 million has been paid back or recovered”, he said.

Justice Greaves told Douglas that there would be no slap on the wrist. “You and others of your type must understand that the sentences shall be high,” he said. “I am of the view that society… needs to be protected from you as long as practical according to law,” he added, before handing down the ten-year sentence.

Douglas wept as the sentence was delivered. Earlier in the hearing, when asked if she had anything to say before the judge passed sentence, she had pleaded for leniency. She said she had been in Fairbanks for over a year and it was really hard. She was “not being treated the best” and was now on medication for depression and anxiety as well as being unable to sleep.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime