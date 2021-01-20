Woman robbed by gunmen in West Bay

(CNS): A woman, who is understood to be pregnant, was robbed by two men, one of them armed with a gun, on Town Hall Road in West Bay Tuesday night. The incident happened around 10pm but police did not confirm the incident or release the descriptions until late Wednesday afternoon, despite media requests. The two men are described as being short and of slim build, fully covered in dark clothing, and wearing shirts as masks to cover their faces.

The incident happened as the woman was walking in the parking lot of an apartment complex. She was approached by two men, one of whom brandished a handgun, before she was pushed to the ground and robbed of her handbag, which contained a quantity of cash, electronic items and other personal possession. The men then fled the location on foot.

Police stated in the release that was eventually issued that the incident is being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Department and detectives are encouraging anyone with information to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.