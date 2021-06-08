Local lab gets to kit to sequence coronavirus genes

One of the next generation sequencers that will be used to determine the SARS-CoV-2 strains

(CNS): Cayman has begun analysing the full genomic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, from tests taken from infected individuals. The Health Services Authority has acquired two next generation sequencers with the help of donations from two local foundations and an anonymous donor. These machines allow technicians to determine the various strains of the virus in people who are being tested and also provide information about the transmission of this coronavirus, determining the source and network.

While Cayman has been free of community transmission for over a year, there has been a steady number of cases among travellers each week. To date Cayman has recorded 591 cases.

Another four travellers tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend, bringing the total of active cases to 14, but no one is suffering symptoms of the virus. Public health officials have been reluctant to give out information about where those testing positive are being infected or what strains are being identified. However, they will now be collecting significant detail on test results.

“Next generation sequencing is the gold standard for determining the genetic code of an organism and has revolutionised the life sciences industry,” said molecular biologist Jonathan Smellie.

“It has also allowed the scientific community to quickly respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, enabling the rapid development of diagnostic tests and the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, as well as the identification of thousands of variations, some of which have become highly relevant due to their changed transmissibility and infectivity. The data generated from the NGS platforms will assist the Cayman Islands in determining whether outbreaks are linked to one another. This data will be uploaded to the global science database, GISAID – where we can visualise and monitor the emergence of new SARS-CoV-2 strains across the planet,” he added.

HSA Chief Executive Officer Lizzette Yearwood said the COVID findings will be shared with international research groups to better protect Cayman and the global community.

Officials explained that while the NGS technology provides an effective means of identifying coronavirus strains, it can also be employed for other applications. The technology has the ability to conduct various types of genetic testing services, including inherited disorder screening, cancer risk profiling and enhancing clinical microbiology. In addition, the technology opens the possibility for advanced forensic applications such as disaster victim identification, human identification and genetic genealogy.

Meanwhile, over 72% of the estimated population had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before the supplies of the Pfizer shots ran out. Public health officials confirmed that 46,928 people have had at least one shot and over 39,000, or 61% of the population, has had the full course. New supplies are expected next Wednesday, when the vaccine clinic will reopen and people waiting for second doses will be given priority.