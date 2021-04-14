51% of population vaccinated against COVID

A Brac resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine

(CNS): Public Health officials said that almost 33,000 people have now received at least one shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which equates to around 51% of the entire population, with 41% having received the full double dose course. There were no new cases of the virus reported in Tuesday’s test results and there are now just 23 active cases of the coronavirus among the more than 680 people in quarantine and isolation, two of whom are showing symptoms of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases of the virus recorded in Cayman since testing began is 523.