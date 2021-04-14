Panton, Saunders emerge as viable leaders

Wayne Panton at the #sheissupoorted rally in March 2020

(CNS): On the eve of the 2021 General Elections, the independent challengers to the PPM-Alliance with the most realistic hope of retaining or winning a seat are coalescing around Wayne Panton and Chris Saunders as potential unifying leaders among the non-Alliance candidates. While no agreements have been signed and sealed yet, over the last few weeks the group known as ‘the coalition of the willing’ and Panton’s team, campaigning under the theme Community Creates Country, have been discussing policy issues and are agreed on a broad platform that challenges over-development, protects the environment, advocates for consumer protection and universal health coverage, and puts an end to special interest influence in politics.