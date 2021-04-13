Species plan can’t protect South Sound mangroves

Google Map screenshot showing application site location outline in blue

(CNS): The protection plan for mangroves that was implemented under the National Conservation Law last year is not enough to prevent the clearing of another significant area of mangroves in the South Sound basin in the coming months. Already under significant pressure from massive development, phase three of a major apartment project in the basin where the first two phases are already under-construction is likely to be approved today (Tuesday 13 April). Warnings by the Department of Environment that the South Sound wetland has become severely fragmented and its capacity to absorb flooding massively reduced have been ignored and the situation now goes far beyond conservation.

The need for a regional storm-water management plan for the South Sound basin has not been addressed, despite the DoE’s repeated advice, and the Central Planning Authority continues to approve projects in the area. And while the species plan provides for mangrove protections, it cannot prevent developers with planning approval from developing their land.

Sixtees Properties Developments Ltd is now seeking approval for phase three of a major project for 97 apartments, one gym, one cabana and one pool on a 6.4 acre plot of land between South Sound and the Linford Peirson Highway. While there are questions regarding the re-zoning application made by the developer to increase it from low density to high density, which has not yet been approved by Cabinet, according to the documents it is still progressing through the planning process as a low density application.

With no neighbouring objectors, the DoE remains the sole agency that is raising the alarm about the threat to the mangroves. In its submissions on behalf of the National Conservation Council, the DoE pointed out that the area where the proposed project lies is among a 620-acre wetland basin where 500 acres have been granted planning permission for various residential developments.

“Over 80% of the mangrove wetland area has been lost to development,” the experts noted.

Having consistently raised concerns about the lack of a comprehensive storm-water management strategy and the relevant studies for the South Sound drainage basin over the years, the DoE urged the CPA not to grant approval without serious consideration to its submissions that outline the critical role the mangroves play in preventing flooding. But accepting the inevitable, the department also offered advice on conditions that should be included at a minimum as part of any planning permission.

The DoE stated that only the development footprint should be cleared and filled. Land clearing should not take place until commencement of each phase of development is imminent. A storm-water management plan should be designed in a way that run-off is handled on site and does not impact the surrounding area. And the DoE pointed to the importance of retaining as much native mangrove vegetation as possible, as well as incorporating it along with other native vegetation species into the landscaping and storm-water management plan.

The latest mangrove threat comes on the eve of an election where for the first time the environment has taken a central role in the campaign for many candidates, with over-development being considered a real threat rather than the historic view that only the economic benefits matter.

The local NGO Mangrove Rangers issued a video Monday (see below) urging electors to consider the pressure on mangroves when they go to the polls and the position of candidates when it comes to development, given that literally hundreds of acres of mangroves have been lost in the last few months alone.