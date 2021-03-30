Dart not allowed to import rubbish

Artist’s rendition of ReGen facilities and GT landfill

Peter Ranger from the Major Projects Office explains the issues at Friday’s press briefing

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin gave an emphatic “no” when asked by CNS following last week’s press briefing if Dart would be allowed to import additional rubbish to burn in the waste-to-energy facility it has now been given the green light to build. Following the announcement that a deal has finally been signed with the preferred bidder, Peter Ranger, the chief project manager of the Major Projects Office (MPO), said there was nothing in the contract to prohibit it but government, not the developer, was responsible for collecting the garbage for the WTE plant. He said there was no incentive or opportunity for Dart to bring in more waste to feed the new facility as a result of the basis of the contract.

Dart’s profit for this project will come from two revenue streams. Firstly, the CI$163 per ton it will receive for processing waste, and secondly from the energy it will sell to CUC from the burned rubbish. That rate has not yet been agreed between government, Dart and the power provider but once it is, it must be cleared by OfReg. Given that CUC is expected to cap the amount of energy it will agree to take, there will be little incentive for Dart to even try to import garbage to increase profits on that side of the balance sheet.

While government remains in a position to bring in waste from elsewhere, there is little motivation for it to do so. Because the public purse will be paying for Dart to process the garbage, importing more would increase costs, making it very unlikely that any future government would, under the current 25-year contract, gain any advantage from allowing Cayman to become a dumping ground for the region’s rubbish.

Under the deal, government has guaranteed a supply of waste to make it worthwhile for Dart. The contract calls for a commitment of 80% of the current level of garbage production, which will allow government room to maintain some recycling processes. So unless the country sees significant population growth, this means that government will not be heavily incentivized to promote any significant reducing, reusing or recyling efforts at the current garbage production rate.

However, Ranger stated that government will only be able to reduce the cost of waste processing by reducing the amount of waste. He said that this would provide the motivation to utilize alternative waste management solutions other than burning the garbage to cut costs, especially if there is a significant growth in a population. He said that government may choose to emphasize recycling and repurposing efforts over cost as part of future solutions.

The contract that was signed Friday covers the next 25 years, which should give Dart time to recover its CI$205 million investment from the processing of garbage and from burning it in the waste-to-energy plant. After 25 years it will hand over the facilities and the remediated landfill to the government.

During the briefing, Ranger outlined the timeline and plans for the project and how government will be managing the collection and processing of garbage over the three years it is expected to take to fully remediate the existing 100ft dump, aka Mount Trashmore, and complete the waste burning facility to the south of the current landfill.

Despite the almost four years of talks to reach what appears to be an eleventh hour deal, the government continues to claim this had nothing to do with the election date. However, the agreement to press ahead is still a long way from a full resolution to Cayman’s myriad waste problems. Cameron Graham, Dart’s president development delivery and infrastructure, said he was looking forward to turning the government’s vision for sustainable waste management into reality, but he pointed out that it will take over three years to roll out the WTE.

Ranger said that, despite the lengthy negotiations to get to this point, there was no specific stumbling block to getting this deal signed from the point when Dart was selected as the preferred bidder. He explained that the starting point was a standard contract taken from the UK but it needed considerable adaptation, and he described a continuous honing of the contract to make it fit the needs in Cayman. Ranger also said there was a focus on finding better ways to deliver the services in partnership with the Department of Environmental Health, which will remain fully responsible for collecting and the overall management of waste.

McLaughlin said the signing of the contract less than three weeks before the election date did not mean that any corners were cut or concessions made that would not have been otherwise to make sure the deal got over the line before the end of this administration. “The country overall, whether they support the government or not, should be incredibly happy that we have finally reached a point where there is a comprehensive, sustainable way of managing Cayman’s solid waste for a quarter century,” he said, and called the contract signing a landmark achievement.

“This signing represents a historic achievement for the Cayman Islands and the final step towards the delivery of a modern, 21st century solid waste solution that will have tremendous benefits for the environment, our community and future sustainable growth,” he said. “Following the government’s National Solid Waste Strategy, these new facilities have the capacity to divert up to 95% of waste from being landfilled in the future and contribute 8.5 megawatts of renewable energy to the grid.”

But it is not a final step. There are many more before Cayman achieves that ambitious goal, the next being an environmental impact assessment (EIA), the terms of reference for which will be available shortly for public consultation, officials said. The EIA is expected to take about a year and only then can the planning application be heard, unless Cabinet uses its powers to waive that critical step and move directly to construction. This will all happen alongside the processing of the tonnes of waste Cayman produces every week, with few affordable or convenient alternatives for the public other than throwing everything in the trash.

Remediation of the existing dump, which is being funded by the Environmental Protection Fund to the tune of some $27 million, will be happening at the same time. This includes, over the coming years, completing the capping and covering the mound of waste, planting grasses and other plants, managing the landfill gas generated within the waste, controlling storm water run-off, and environmental monitoring of air, surface and groundwater quality. Until the WTE facility is complete and the gases can be diverted there, they will be flared-off to prevent excessive emissions.

As the process rolls on, the risk of dump fires will remain, especially in the reduced tipping area where garbage will continue to be dumped. The areas described by officials as legacy waste stockpiles, such as the scrap metal area, which set ablaze last week, and the tyres will also continue to pose a fire risk. The public will continue to be asked to take on the responsibility of separating their electronic waste and taking it to the depot at the landfill themselves to reduce the potential for ignition during compacting.

In addition to the risk of more fires at the dump, there is a complete lack of any policy to encourage reductions in the waste generated, the reusing and repurposing of goods discarded by residents and businesses, a successful composting scheme or a comprehensive recycling system. Officials were vague on how Cayman will fulfill its policy commitment to the inverted waste pyramid, given that there have been no moves by government to address how we can reduce the waste we produce in the first place or to promote the reuse and repurposing as an alternative to throwing things away.