Beachgoers find ganja and wrecked boat

(CNS): Members of the public walking along the shoreline west of Spotts Dock on Saturday morning came across a wrecked boat containing a package of ganja. RCIPS officers responded to the report and recovered the drugs and the vessel, which police said had received extensive damage. Police said, “There was also no sign that persons had gone into the water or were in distress.” A search of the vessel and out to sea was conducted with assistance from the police helicopter, but no other packages were found. The boat was later removed from the location.

The matter is now under investigation and the RCIPS is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything concerning the incident to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.





