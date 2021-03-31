Beachgoers find ganja and wrecked boat
(CNS): Members of the public walking along the shoreline west of Spotts Dock on Saturday morning came across a wrecked boat containing a package of ganja. RCIPS officers responded to the report and recovered the drugs and the vessel, which police said had received extensive damage. Police said, “There was also no sign that persons had gone into the water or were in distress.” A search of the vessel and out to sea was conducted with assistance from the police helicopter, but no other packages were found. The boat was later removed from the location.
The matter is now under investigation and the RCIPS is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything concerning the incident to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.
Sorry. But its got to be said. All those that believe making the weed legal here will stop the drug smuggling are dead wrong.
When those boats come its not just weed they bring. Its guns, hard drugs, like cocaine. Its persons who want to come here for some reason (the last set had a male wanted for raping and murdering a little 12yr old girl).
Making it legal wont stop a damn thing, we too close to Jamaica. Jamaica is a poor country, Cayman is a rich country. Why you think they coming here by the plane loads for. For a vacation….
Get real. Stop living in a drug induced haze all your life.
Cue all the cancel culture crap now…
I’ll take a few oz
No weed, no vote.
i’m definitely going to start to do more beach walks in the coming months…
If they just legalize it, we wouldn’t have these people coming from Jamaica who usually bring firearms that make their way onto the streets.
Thats bull and you sure as hell know it. The guns are for the idiots smoking the weed they bring.
Moron
The helicopter wasn’t up ‘searching’ until late morning….not sure what they were looking for offshore from Ocean Club at that time. SMH
All because the powers that be cannot or will not come up with a comprehensive plan to protect our borders because it doesn’t not benefit certain of their own financial interest. So many others things beside drugs that we need to be protected from. When a simple Radar system could or would suffice and definitely be cost effective for these islands.
we have a radar which is how they detect the boats. only type of radar we don’t have is for the airport
Where are the Jamaicans that didn’t get caught, who are possibly spreading covid?!!!
Good point on the COVID. Whoever they are, they’ve penetrated the borders and very likely imported COVID.
Enjoying the two years salary they just made in a day’s work. Do the math on Jamaica’s minimum wage and you can see why they take this risk weekly.
And even if they get caught trying to leave out on the next canoe, that money is already sent back home to their families.
Smuggling won’t stop as long as we keep it lucrative, and keeping it illegal makes it possible to sell it for 100x profit – literally.
Coast guard? Laughable SIR anglen
the RCIPS is asking anyone who may have seen or heard anything = we have no clue bobo
Sick and tired decriminalize this thing!!! Its surely a start to cutting down hundreds of lbs per import haul shot!!!
and wasting money to house prisoners for it. smdh
Black market loaded with high quality herb now. Pointless war against a medically prescribed plant. Allow Caymanians to grow their own and we won’t need to import it from drug lords or doctor’s monopoly.
Hardly beachgoers, it was on the ironshore by Ocean Club.