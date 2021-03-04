Cop oversight body to meet for first time

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne with Governor Martyn Roper

(CNS): The new body which is being billed as an independent oversight authority for the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service will meet for the first time on Friday, under the chairmanship of Governor Martyn Roper. The Police Service Commission was created under the recent constitutional amendments and officials said it will be responsible for the appointment of the most senior officers and holding the RCIPS to account.

Expected to meet at least twice a year, with additional meetings when necessary, the membership includes two people who were nominated by the premier and one by the opposition leader. The rest of the membership is meant to be apolitical. The police commissioner is not a member but is expected to attend particular sessions on invitation.

Roper welcomed the establishment of the commission, which will support the police commissioner and the senior management team’s strategic direction, he said.

“It will have an important role on senior appointments and strengthen good governance, accountability and transparency. By doing so it will support and ensure public confidence is maintained in the RCIPS,” he said. “Our Police Commissioner continues to do an excellent job for our Islands. This Commission will provide additional support and hold him accountable for delivery of RCIPS’s strategic plan.”

In addition to the governor, those attending the Police Service Commission meetings will be five members — Richard Coles, Richard Barton, Lindsey Cacho, Graham Hampson and Andrew Munday, the UK Overseas Territories Police Adviser — as well as Gloria McField-Nixon as Human Resources Adviser and Nancy Barnard from the Commission Secretariat.

Derek Byrne, the current police commissioner, who is tasked with the succession plan for a Caymanian to become the next commissioner, said he was looking forward to the independent oversight of the RCIPS and the opportunity to address the commission on the vision and planned strategic direction for the service.

“The RCIPS is moving through a cycle of transformation as it seeks to modernise and professionalise to meet the global and national crime threat and harm risk profiles and the rising expectations of the diverse and growing communities across the Cayman Islands,” he added.