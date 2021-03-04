JGHS $75M phase 1 project on target, says minister

Current exterior view of a building in Sector 4

Overall plan schematic showing the various sectors of the new JGHS site

Current interior view inside the main reception hall in Sector 1

MEYSAL officials tour through the heart of the construction site

Current construction state of the JGHS

Rendering of the future completed interior

(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has said she is optimistic that phase one of the revamped John Gray High School project will finally be completed by August and ready to receive students at the start of the next school year. Given the controversial history of the school, where work began more than a decade ago, it is likely to go down in history as the Cayman Islands’ most expensive government project.

This current phase has been given a more than $75 million price tag but parts of the school hall that have already been finished and other more recent spending have to be added to the past wasted expenditure, as well as the second phase due to be completed next year and a third phase following that.

In the end the public purse will likely have shelled out well over $200 million on this project.

The problems surrounding the much needed school have been well documented and began with the fall-out of the 2008 global financial crash, which cut the funding. It continued on through significant problems with the general contractors, cash flow, the rivalry of former education minister Alden McLaughlin and his successor, Rolston Anglin. Change orders and design problems added to an already politicized project throughout the UDP 2009-2013 administration.

Then, during the first PPM-led coalition the project remained stalled until Tara Rivers, the education minister at the time, began work on the near CI$9 million gym. Since taking over the reins of education, O’Connor Connolly has rolled out the wider project after getting Cabinet’s sanction for the outline business case in 2018.

Donning hard hats, O’Connor-Connolly and a group of education officials recently toured the site for a progress report. “We are optimistic we will have this completed by August to begin the next school year,” she told CIGTV, adding that great progress was being made as the school was becoming “a fast reality”. (See full release about the tour here)

The minister also officially opened two new playing fields at Creek and Spot Bay Primary Schools on Cayman Brac at the weekend.

O’Connor-Connolly, who is also the minister for sports, said that “our school children now have access to a safe and beautiful playing field during school hours, and the community will be able to use the fields to improve their health and well-being outside of school hours”.

West End Primary on the Brac as well as the primary schools in West Bay, Savannah and North Side on Grand Cayman will soon have playing fields as part of the same project. (See full press release).