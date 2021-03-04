JGHS $75M phase 1 project on target, says minister
(CNS): Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly has said she is optimistic that phase one of the revamped John Gray High School project will finally be completed by August and ready to receive students at the start of the next school year. Given the controversial history of the school, where work began more than a decade ago, it is likely to go down in history as the Cayman Islands’ most expensive government project.
This current phase has been given a more than $75 million price tag but parts of the school hall that have already been finished and other more recent spending have to be added to the past wasted expenditure, as well as the second phase due to be completed next year and a third phase following that.
In the end the public purse will likely have shelled out well over $200 million on this project.
The problems surrounding the much needed school have been well documented and began with the fall-out of the 2008 global financial crash, which cut the funding. It continued on through significant problems with the general contractors, cash flow, the rivalry of former education minister Alden McLaughlin and his successor, Rolston Anglin. Change orders and design problems added to an already politicized project throughout the UDP 2009-2013 administration.
Then, during the first PPM-led coalition the project remained stalled until Tara Rivers, the education minister at the time, began work on the near CI$9 million gym. Since taking over the reins of education, O’Connor Connolly has rolled out the wider project after getting Cabinet’s sanction for the outline business case in 2018.
Donning hard hats, O’Connor-Connolly and a group of education officials recently toured the site for a progress report. “We are optimistic we will have this completed by August to begin the next school year,” she told CIGTV, adding that great progress was being made as the school was becoming “a fast reality”. (See full release about the tour here)
The minister also officially opened two new playing fields at Creek and Spot Bay Primary Schools on Cayman Brac at the weekend.
O’Connor-Connolly, who is also the minister for sports, said that “our school children now have access to a safe and beautiful playing field during school hours, and the community will be able to use the fields to improve their health and well-being outside of school hours”.
West End Primary on the Brac as well as the primary schools in West Bay, Savannah and North Side on Grand Cayman will soon have playing fields as part of the same project. (See full press release).
Which target is that….
Great leadership on the part of CIG!
Caymanians need to blames themselves, they keep their mouths shut about shady deals, then vote in the same people time after time and then complain time after time about who they voted for, sad .
The Project was not even put out to Competitively Tender, PPM negotiated this with the same contractor who had $20m in overruns on the Airport Project. This represents a 50% increase over the bid price of $42m….So $75m is the minimum they with pay probably will be over $100m…The Airport Project was subject to recent PAC hearings which no one was held accountable for for wasting $20m tax payers dollars….Vote anyone else by PPM….If 50% overrun is the best Roy McTaggart can do GTE you would be better to give Dr Frank another chance….
Juju always seems to let off the clutch right before election time.
I guess it’s because the elderly in watrin place don’t have such long memories anymore, bless them.
No weed? No vote.
And the cost to run this school will be astronomical. How is going to be cooled? What 21 century innovations are being implemented in the school design?
We keep thinking that new buildings are the solution. I would recommend that we focus on early intervention and on holding uncaring parents responsible for the conduct and performance of their children.
Good grief. Think of all the other things that might have been accomplished for the public good, with our own cash, had the PPM not stalled the project for a generation. We thought Clifton Hunter was expensive…
$$$..Buildings..$$$..Buildings..$$$..Buildings..ad infinitum!! Yet children are still being “dumped” out of school without being capable of meeting even basic job requirements!!
ALL Candidates and Prospect voters, PLEASE listen to Michael Myles!! If he gets voted in he can help make a difference in these areas. If he doesn’t he is already making a difference and will continue.
I’m from WB and have NO choices!!
Michael Myles for EDUCATION. He has the best ideas and he is willing and ready to forge ahead with the needed education for our people. Those who are there now are clueless. Let the light shine bright on his path to a seat in Parliament.
Lets just hope she is no longer a minister when it opens.
$200 million. An obscene amount of money spent upon a high school. This had better be one special high school. Still, I’m glad if it FINALLY gets completed and occupied.
I must be really really old. I remember when high school buildings were built for mere hundreds of thousands.
There is something frightfully wrong with all this, and I suspect it has to do with insider agreements and construction companies and also sheer inefficient waste. We need MPs who treat the government coffers as they would their own money. Don’t misunderstand me….. I don’t want them to think of OUR dollars as theirs, I just want them to tread as carefully with OUR money as they do with their own.
I fervently hope after the election, we will be honoured with a new political landscape — people who really care about sustainable development as measured against protecting the environment.
I was tempted right there to promote the person who I believe will take us there, but no. That would take things off-topic.
Beaumont – You’re absolutely correct! But not based on some of the early “alliances” I see!!
Why the hell does a high school need a $9 million gym? Is the floor made of gold?. What a waste but of course the construction companies are laughing all the way to the bank. Are there any vocational training projects included. Probably not that would make too much sense.
On target until the final numbers are in, then it’ll most likely be $75M to $150M in the red.
That’s under the bright bird Alden and Ju Ju. Two obstacles.