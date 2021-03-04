COVID-19 cases still come in as numbers drop in US

(CNS): The Cayman Islands recorded another positive case of the COVID-19 virus yesterday, adding to a tally of more than a dozen over the last week. The vaccine is beginning to have an impact on the coronavirus and is clearly the best solution at present to the pandemic. Cases, hospitalisations and deaths per day are all dropping in the United States from the extreme spike from November through February, as millions of people are getting vaccinated as part of a concerted effort by the US government.

But US health experts remain concerned about the possibility of another surge due to the COVID variants and because some states are relaxing measures to contain the spread against the advise of public health experts.

The government here is targeting a complete removal of quarantine for travellers who have been vaccinated and have negative tests prior to and on arrival before the end of April or very early May. This will be dependent on having reached the goal of over 70% of the islands’ adult population being vaccinated, Premier Alden McLaughlin has said.

At present about a quarter of the adult population has had a vaccine. Public Health officials said that 16,022 people have now received at least one dose. Officials here have said that safety will still take priority over opening the borders and government has committed to paying out stipends and supporting the tourism sector until June.

However, the threat of future surges in the US, where many travellers to the Cayman Islands come from, and uncertainty over the effectiveness of the vaccines against some of the variants of COVID could put the community here at risk if quarantine measures are completely lifted, especially as scientists have still not been able to say for certain that someone who has been vaccinated cannot spread the virus.

There are currently 29 active cases of the virus among those in quarantine and one of them is suffering symptoms. There are 659 people in isolation.