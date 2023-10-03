Byrne passes the baton to Caymanian CoP

Passing of the baton from Derek Byrne to Kurt Walton

Kurt Walton is sworn in as the new Commissioner of Police by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson

(CNS): Two decades after the retirement of Buel Braggs, the only Caymanian to hold the post of RCIPS commissioner of police until now, outgoing CoP Derek Byrne literally handed the baton to the new commissioner, Kurt Walton, who has been with the service since 1986. Having been sworn into office by Acting Governor Franz Manderson on Friday, Walton hit the ground running with the Cayman Islands’ third murder this year earlier that morning.

That was followed on Saturday by a major joint operation to rescue Cuban migrants who were shipwrecked off Cayman Brac.

After Walton was sworn in as commissioner and chief officer for the Office of the Commissioner of Police (OCP), Manderson offered his congratulations on behalf of everyone on the appointment. “We are delighted to have a Caymanian as head of the RCIPS, and we wish you every success,” he said.

On Sunday, the RCIPS held a Change of Command Ceremony to celebrate the achievements of their outgoing CoP and to welcome Walton. In his parting remarks, Commissioner Byrne said, “The achievements I made in the Cayman Islands within the seven years that I was commissioner of police far surpassed the many years that I have spent and worked elsewhere. The Cayman Islands is fortunate to have resources and capabilities that other parts of the world do not, and so development has proven to be far less difficult.”

He added, “Working with Commissioner Walton over the years has allowed me to see the talent and capabilities that he has, and it will be exciting to see what new ideas he will bring to the organisation as commissioner of police. I know that he will excel and that the OCP is in excellent hands,” Byrne added.

Byrne then passed on the RCIPS baton, which dates back to 1952 and represents the passing of responsibilities from one commissioner to another.

Walton said of Byrne, “His willingness to do what he can to make this transition process as smooth as possible for me speaks to the kind of man he is and the leader that we have had for the last seven years. The Cayman Islands will always welcome you with open arms.”



