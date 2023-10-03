Byrne passes the baton to Caymanian CoP
(CNS): Two decades after the retirement of Buel Braggs, the only Caymanian to hold the post of RCIPS commissioner of police until now, outgoing CoP Derek Byrne literally handed the baton to the new commissioner, Kurt Walton, who has been with the service since 1986. Having been sworn into office by Acting Governor Franz Manderson on Friday, Walton hit the ground running with the Cayman Islands’ third murder this year earlier that morning.
That was followed on Saturday by a major joint operation to rescue Cuban migrants who were shipwrecked off Cayman Brac.
After Walton was sworn in as commissioner and chief officer for the Office of the Commissioner of Police (OCP), Manderson offered his congratulations on behalf of everyone on the appointment. “We are delighted to have a Caymanian as head of the RCIPS, and we wish you every success,” he said.
On Sunday, the RCIPS held a Change of Command Ceremony to celebrate the achievements of their outgoing CoP and to welcome Walton. In his parting remarks, Commissioner Byrne said, “The achievements I made in the Cayman Islands within the seven years that I was commissioner of police far surpassed the many years that I have spent and worked elsewhere. The Cayman Islands is fortunate to have resources and capabilities that other parts of the world do not, and so development has proven to be far less difficult.”
He added, “Working with Commissioner Walton over the years has allowed me to see the talent and capabilities that he has, and it will be exciting to see what new ideas he will bring to the organisation as commissioner of police. I know that he will excel and that the OCP is in excellent hands,” Byrne added.
Byrne then passed on the RCIPS baton, which dates back to 1952 and represents the passing of responsibilities from one commissioner to another.
Walton said of Byrne, “His willingness to do what he can to make this transition process as smooth as possible for me speaks to the kind of man he is and the leader that we have had for the last seven years. The Cayman Islands will always welcome you with open arms.”
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Local News, Police
Good luck Kurt. Be strong and put your own mark on the job. If you can fix recruitment training and public reassurance which are absolutely broken you won’t go far wrong.
Too little too late. Half the island is Jamaican, they don’t care about this Caymanian and keeping his Island safe. They care about their families back home.
The fox is in the hen house. Accept it. Either mass deportations and revocation of status or it will continue.
It’s really that simple.
Fantastic news! It’s about time. Congratualations Kurt!
Congratulations Kurt , you are an upright well deserving candidate for this post and we wish you every success.
So what’s Kurt’s view on automatic breathalyzing of anyone involved in a traffic accident?
bryner tried his best at the start but lost all respect for him after closing beaches during lockdown and then his reaction to jon-jon incident.
cop…a poisoned chalice for sure.
needs to weed out all the lazy local and jamiacan officers …which is an impossible task
Monumental moment!!!! Congrats Kurt! God bless you and give you wisdom.
there is only one relevant question.
is he the best person available for the job?
Such fantastic news! This is a man who walks a straight line, no grey area for him, and understands the needs of our Cayman community at every level like the back of his hand. He is known to be very collaborative, and his legal training along with his 30 plus years of policing will undoubtedly be exactly what we need in a Police Commissioner.
well there’s a couple steps that need to happen immediately. firstly there needs to be actual traffic police 24 hours a day. secondly you need to look at the corruption of your own officers. No one reports anything for fear of retribution because someone’s cousin always works for the police force.
Congratulations Kurt! We are so incredibly proud of you. Your police work over the decades speaks for itself, and we can think of no better person for the job. You ensured you received the requisite training and expertise before you went for the top job, and rest assured you have earned it. We are in the best hands regardless of your nationality, but the fact that you are one of us makes this appointment even sweeter! You are an excellent example for all of our Caymanians. May God bless you as you embark on what will definitely be a difficult role, but one in which the country will support you.