Man killed in daylight shooting in George Town

Scene of shooting in George Town on Friday

(CNS): Police have opened a murder investigation following a daylight shooting in the centre of George Town Friday morning. A man was reportedly gunned down from behind and sustained multiple wounds in the parking lot of Liquor 4 Less on Sound Way at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road just before 10.30am. The suspect is said to have fled the location in a light-coloured Honda Fit heading east.

The victim was pronounced dead at the George Town hospital shortly after he was shot. The RCIPS has confirmed that he has been identified and that his family has been informed. Although the police have not released the man’s name, it has been posted on multiple local social media platforms.

Officers are still on the scene of the murder, and Sound Way is currently closed while investigations are underway. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to urgently come forward, and anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.