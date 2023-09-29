Man killed in daylight shooting in George Town
(CNS): Police have opened a murder investigation following a daylight shooting in the centre of George Town Friday morning. A man was reportedly gunned down from behind and sustained multiple wounds in the parking lot of Liquor 4 Less on Sound Way at the junction of Eastern Avenue and Shedden Road just before 10.30am. The suspect is said to have fled the location in a light-coloured Honda Fit heading east.
The victim was pronounced dead at the George Town hospital shortly after he was shot. The RCIPS has confirmed that he has been identified and that his family has been informed. Although the police have not released the man’s name, it has been posted on multiple local social media platforms.
Officers are still on the scene of the murder, and Sound Way is currently closed while investigations are underway. Detectives are appealing for witnesses to urgently come forward, and anyone with information is asked to call the Major Incident Room at 649-2930.
How does hovering the RCIPS helicopter above a busy airport, while planes are landing and taking off, relax residents and visitors, or find the culprit? It’s really difficult to understand the interdiction strategies on full view. Unsettling and destabilizing to witness the tactical disarray.
really awful to hear this. That’s why I’ll never move my company office to Cricket Square
Honda Fits are the problem as always…
import people from kingston, turn into kingston
Little Kingston alive on a Friday morning.
Thanks Mac..and Kenny enjoying the Cayman you’re creating for us..?
Whoever did the shooting is living among us.
Whoever did the shooting did so irrespective of the victim holding his child.
Whoever did the shooting is the lowest form of life , known to someone, supported by someone and protected by someone.
All these people live among us, and are multiplying….in little Kingston.
Stop importing Jamaicans ffs.
shady spot….little kingston.
Welcome to Cayman. Sun, sea and daylight shootings!
RIP Divo…