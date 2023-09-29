Acting judge and lawyer appointed to bench

Justice Marlene Carter

(CNS): Justice Marlene Carter, who has been acting as a Grand Court judge since 2017, has been officially appointed to the Cayman Islands bench alongside attorney Jalil Asif KC, managing partner at Kobre & Kim (Cayman). The judges were selected after an open recruitment process and recommended as the successful candidates to Governor Jane Owen, according to officials.

Justice Carter, who is a Caymanian, already has more than a decade of judicial experience in various jurisdictions. She has served as an acting judge here for six years, presiding regularly in the criminal, civil and family courts. Carter was also a puisne judge in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC).

Before that, she was the deputy director of Cayman’s Tax Information Authority (now the Department for International Tax Cooperation) in the financial services ministry, after working as an attorney in Cayman in both public and private practice.

Jalil Asif KC

Asif, a British barrister, has not served on Cayman’s bench but did serve as a recorder of the Crown Court and County Court in the UK for ten years before moving to Cayman.

Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale said she was pleased to welcome them to the full-time bench as they each bring a substantial fund of experience.

“Over the years, the domestic and international business of the Court has increased in complexity, volume and urgency. The work in the criminal, family and financial services divisions often involves high value, complex cross-border cases of significant importance and interest to the people of the Cayman Islands and internationally,” the chief justice said. “Mr Asif’s appointment is to a newly established judicial position which will add much-needed capacity to the Court, allowing us to better discharge our commitment to delivering justice fairly and efficiently.”