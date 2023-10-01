Two Cubans missing, eight rescued at sea

Multi-agency rescue operation of Cuban migrants at Scotts Dock (Photo courtesy of CBC)

Rescued Cuban migrants (photo courtesy of CICG)

(CNS): A major search and rescue operation involving the police, coastguard, fire service, border control and private boat owners in the sea around Cayman Brac was conducted Saturday and Sunday, in which eight Cuban men were rescued. However, two more are missing. According to Customs and Border Control (CBC), the operation began after one man swam ashore at Stake Bay around 7:00am on Saturday, 30 September and reported that he and nine others had been on board a boat that was wrecked.

He feared that the rest had perished during the swim to the island. However, at noon on Saturday, a second man was rescued by a private vessel and taken to Faith Hospital for medical treatment. The joint operation continued, and an hour and 15 minutes later, three more men were rescued by a private vessel off Cayman Brac, with one of the three found nearer to Point of Sand on Little Cayman.

Then, at around 3:30pm, the police helicopter crew spotted two men in the water some nine miles north of Cayman Brac. The migrants were rescued by the Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS), CBC and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) officers on board the Fire Rescue vessel. They were transported to shore, where they were assessed by EMS officers and taken to the Brac hospital.

At about 5:15 pm, the eighth survivor, who appears to have made it to shore alone, was spotted walking in Stake Bay, bringing the total number of survivors to eight.

The RCIPS Air Support Unit, CICG officers and members of the public supported CBC and CIFS with the search and rescue operation until after dark. It resumed at around 5am with first light on Sunday. The rescued men have all been treated at Faith Hospital and are being processed by CBC officers.

“Many members of the Cayman Brac public also engaged in the search and rescue effort, and we are eternally grateful for their help,” CBC Director Charles Clifford said. “We will no doubt have an opportunity in the future to highlight and properly recognise their invaluable assistance.”

Senior officials involved from the various agencies extended their “heartfelt gratitude to the courageous members of the public who have selflessly volunteered their boats to aid in this rescue operation. Your efforts have truly made a difference, and we appreciate your unwavering support.”

Evol Miller and Leanna Jackson were given special thanks for conducting a jet ski rescue of three of the survivors.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating the remaining two individuals is asked to call 911 or reach out to any of the relevant authorities as soon as possible.