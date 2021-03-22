CAL staff in quarantine after ‘celebrity’ mask breach
(CNS): A Cayman Airways crew is currently in quarantine and some staff members have been suspended from duty after a breach of COVID-19 protocols aboard a Miami flight this weekend, when staff and passengers removed their masks in order to take pictures with actor Ron Perlman, who was on the Saturday flight. Cayman Airways Limited (CAL) issued a press release acknowledging that passengers and crew were caught on camera without masks in the cabin. The airline is now working closely with Public Health to determine the impact of the rule breaking and an investigation is now underway.
CAL management sought to reassure the public, stating in a release that all active Cayman Airways crew for international flights are fully vaccinated, and special safety protocols are in place to ensure that airline staff can perform their function with mitigated risk of contracting and transmitting the virus.
There has been no indication yet from Public Health how many people on the flight were carrying the virus because the test results have not been released. However, past test results demonstrated that the Miami flight continues to bring home residents and travellers who test positive on arrival at the airport despite previous negative tests.
Everyone on board will now be in quarantine for 14 days since the new reduction in quarantine for those who are negative on arrival and who have been fully vaccinated does not come into effect until today.
However, in the face of the continued strict protocols regarding the admission of travellers from overseas, there has been consistent public concern that the rules are not being applied equally and in some cases sanctions are not being applied.
Even more reason to GET YOUR VACCINE CAYMAN!
Ron Who? He family to Joey?
And pray tell under what protocol is he being allowed to enter?
No wonder some of us are being sent London!
Can’t comment on the other story, but Cayman has never participated in the World Cup…
Aren’t there more important things to worry about?
And CAL if they have any kahunas will sack the flight attendants for bringing the company into disrepute … I suspect not though
Who the hell he think he is, he is just a next edat that don’t care about others
Can’t be a very successful celebrity flying CAL and not private. Remember rules only apply to some.
suspended with pay????
but of course….its our civil service where there no such thing as accountability
I would risk it for Angelina Jolie but Ron Pearlman nah BoBo.
Would be understandable if it was Ron Jeremy
The flight attendants should be in fact must be, named and shamed.
And fired.
I agree as they are the first residents person will see when coming to Cayman on CAL therefore the likelihood of them catching anything (not only COVID) is even greater.
Oh the horror..
But the rich and famous cant have covid!
Don’t blame Ron Pearlman, he will be quarantining regardless. The CAL crew messed up.
Exactly! Why is everyone so mad at Ron Perlman. Jeez – They asked him for a photo and he obliged.
People up here thinking he the one wanting photos of them!
These people need to calm the eF down. Now you’re jealous of an actor… Get over yourselves. Worry about something that really matters like the upcoming election instead.
Signed – RELEASE THE VIDEO
But will he? If he is flying in for a production rather than a holiday, do you think that’s getting held up for 2 weeks pending his quarantine? Remember the past dispensations when essential workers on the airport project weren’t in quarantine. Wouldnt surprise me if there was a “bubble” around these two move productions underway, and Ron’s joining one of those. However, I am sure a simple statement from Dr Lee will resolve any doubt on the matter.
Honorable Health Minister Seymour will get this straitened out right after he gets an autograph!
12.10pm You have just earned the award for ‘jackass of the day’. Hee haw.
I love the quotes on “celebrity”. Who tf wants to break protocol and risk everything to take a photo with Ron friggin Pearlman, who is terrible in everything he’s ever done?!
Ron Pearlman is awesome!
All should be brought in fron of a judge immediately including Mr. BIG shot who obviously don’t give a flying fart about our rules and regulations.
No right of privilege for ANYONE cabin crew or celebrity.
Dat wha ya get for mugging with Hellboy.
Of all the celebrities you’d risk your job for…
🙄🙀
Everyone spies on everyone…is it cultural?
Hardly spying if you post it on your own social media!
Seriously. I think we are going stupid, with covid.
Not stupid, nuts! Homo-petrificus, petrified humans.