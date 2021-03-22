Footballer denies violent rampage against women

Derrin Kennedy Ebanks

(CNS): Derrin Kennedy Ebanks (32), a former player with the Cayman Islands national football team who has represented the country on the world stage including the World Cup, has pleaded not guilty to ten counts including GBH and other assault charges against three women that took place over the course of one Sunday night in September last year. The West Bay man is accused of attending the homes of the women, all of whom are known to him, following what appears to have been an altercation at a bar.

Ebanks assaulted two women at a home in Town Hall Road before going on to another address in Genevieve Bodden Drive, where he is accused of sexually and violently assaulting another woman, damaging property and holding her against her will. He is also said to have hurt the woman’s dog.

The footballer, who plays for Elite FC, is also said to have damaged the phones and other property belonging to the three women in what prosecutors outlined as a violent rampage and have said that Ebanks terrorized the vicitms.

Ebanks has denied all of the allegations and is now scheduled to face a jury trial in June.