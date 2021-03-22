Suspect bank burglars all deny RBC break-in

RBC, George Town

(CNS): All three men charged with an audacious burglary, in which more than half a million dollars was stolen from the Royal Bank of Canada’s George Town branch, have now denied the allegations and will face trial in November. Statan Omar Clarke was the third man to answer charges in the case in court on Friday, when he also pleaded not guilty to one county of burglary. Elton David Webster and David Samuel Bodden Jr have already denied the allegations and will stand trial alongside Clarke. The burglary happened more than four years ago in June 2016 but the three suspects were not charged until September of last year.

Clarke and his co-defendants are charged with taking almost CI$465,000 and around US$126,000. While the prosecutors did not outline their case Friday, previous reports have suggested that the men involved were able to get in because they had the security codes. Although they were not able to get to the bank’s vaults, they managed to take the significant quantity of cash from the tillers’ desks in the banking hall.

A former police officer was also arrested in connection with this crime but was never charged based on recommendations from the director of public prosecutions, the police said at the time the other three men were charged.

Clarke, the second footballer to appear in the dock on serious charges Friday, previously played for Cayman Athletic.