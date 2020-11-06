Active COVID-19 cases in isolation increase

(CNS): Another positive case of COVID-19 found in a traveller during routine screening Thursday has increased active cases to 11. There was just one positive test, however, in the batch of 275 samples over the last day, increasing the country’s ongoing tally of the virus cases to 245. The latest positive individual is asymptomatic and remains in isolation.

The only patient suffering coronavirus symptoms among the eleven active cases is the person who was hospitalised several weeks ago and who remains in critical care.

The total number of people in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health at present is 643.