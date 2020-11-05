Miller urges resurrection of respect

Ezzard Miller in the LA on Monday

(CNS): Ezzard Miller (NS) has urged his fellow politicians to reverse the destruction of the Legislative Assembly as it transitions into a parliament after years of disrespect for the institution that has led to ‘brain dead’ MLAs making life-changing decisions for people in the middle of the night. While other members chose to mark Monday night’s last ever sitting of the LA with stories of their own political fortunes, Miller took the time to encourage a re-set on the “persistent and deliberate erosion of respect”.

Miller said that in stark contrast to days gone by, when members sat on time, for set hours, during pre-secheduled meetings, today Standing Orders, the rules under which the LA operates, were “either ignored or interpreted to fit whatever the powers-that-be may compel”.

In a very different approach to the statements of other members, who opted for Oscar-like speeches of thanks and how much they are enjoying their prestigious office, the independent member reminded them all of the realities of their jobs and the need for the institution to be run properly.

He said punctuality had been degraded to such an extent it had no meaning, but it did have consequences.

“None of us can, in all honesty, deny that today it has been totally eliminated,” Miller said of the complete lack of time keeping when the LA is in session. “I don’t think we have started on time since I was re-elected in 2009,” he said. “As a result, members and staff must endure prolonged sittings late into the night, when important and life-changing decisions for

Caymanians are made.”

He added, “As one would expect, some members are sleeping, while others are tired to the point of being brain dead.”

Miller implored all the members to give true meaning to the historic transition they were marking on Monday, as a breakthrough for the restoration of the integrity and credibility of this most important third arm of government. “I implore each and every one of us to thereby seek to resurrect punctuality and respect for, and obedience to, the rules of the Standing Orders,” Miller urged.

He asked all members to return to a “determined, deliberate application of the renowned work ethic of prior generations of legislators to better the lives of all Caymanians”.

As part of the government delegation to the UK that had negotiated the changes to the Constitution, which are expected to all be approved next week by the Privy Council in London, Miller said he supported the evolution in the governance and progress for the House and the people. As he implored members to change, he said he was resisting his intuition that said nothing would.

“I shudder at the likelihood of that disappointment,” he said, before making a final entreaty to his colleagues to make the historic moment one that future generations could look back on with pride.