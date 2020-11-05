Miller urges resurrection of respect
(CNS): Ezzard Miller (NS) has urged his fellow politicians to reverse the destruction of the Legislative Assembly as it transitions into a parliament after years of disrespect for the institution that has led to ‘brain dead’ MLAs making life-changing decisions for people in the middle of the night. While other members chose to mark Monday night’s last ever sitting of the LA with stories of their own political fortunes, Miller took the time to encourage a re-set on the “persistent and deliberate erosion of respect”.
Miller said that in stark contrast to days gone by, when members sat on time, for set hours, during pre-secheduled meetings, today Standing Orders, the rules under which the LA operates, were “either ignored or interpreted to fit whatever the powers-that-be may compel”.
In a very different approach to the statements of other members, who opted for Oscar-like speeches of thanks and how much they are enjoying their prestigious office, the independent member reminded them all of the realities of their jobs and the need for the institution to be run properly.
He said punctuality had been degraded to such an extent it had no meaning, but it did have consequences.
“None of us can, in all honesty, deny that today it has been totally eliminated,” Miller said of the complete lack of time keeping when the LA is in session. “I don’t think we have started on time since I was re-elected in 2009,” he said. “As a result, members and staff must endure prolonged sittings late into the night, when important and life-changing decisions for
Caymanians are made.”
He added, “As one would expect, some members are sleeping, while others are tired to the point of being brain dead.”
Miller implored all the members to give true meaning to the historic transition they were marking on Monday, as a breakthrough for the restoration of the integrity and credibility of this most important third arm of government. “I implore each and every one of us to thereby seek to resurrect punctuality and respect for, and obedience to, the rules of the Standing Orders,” Miller urged.
He asked all members to return to a “determined, deliberate application of the renowned work ethic of prior generations of legislators to better the lives of all Caymanians”.
As part of the government delegation to the UK that had negotiated the changes to the Constitution, which are expected to all be approved next week by the Privy Council in London, Miller said he supported the evolution in the governance and progress for the House and the people. As he implored members to change, he said he was resisting his intuition that said nothing would.
“I shudder at the likelihood of that disappointment,” he said, before making a final entreaty to his colleagues to make the historic moment one that future generations could look back on with pride.
See all of the members’ speeches on the last night of the Legislative Assembly below on CIGTV:
Category: Politics
Miller and respect are 2 words I could never put together. I have never met such a rude , arrogant and ignorant man. If your an expat that is
If you are going to make general statements about someone, without adding some additional detail or proof, you are going to get downvoted all day and night. Silly Rabbit.
It’s scary when Ezzard is the sanest one!
Ezzard for Premier!
How many times did a covid19 press conference start on time? Not once.
i don’t know how many times a covid press conference started on time….. and I really don’t care. Was it Ezzard’s fault?
I always tuned in exactly 33 minutes after the designated hour. Made up for the time for logging off when Jon Jon started praying for more full moons.
Cudos Ezzard!
Keep the fire well stoked under the impUnity party for as long as they reign, which is not much more. Never let the voting public forget that this bunch of miscreants need replacing with heads that serve the public, not dis them next election.
Well said Ezzard! If late to work in private sector, you will know about and guven warnings.
Civil service workers are never on time on the Brac, never in the morning and never after lunch
That is right! We pay for their tardiness, their nonchalance, their total disregard for schedules. People take time to tune in to YouTube and end up moving on because an hour later they have not started or come back. It is disrespectful to the constituents.
It’s a nice idea, but it won’t happen while the current crop of deadwood remain in charge
I disagree with him about much, but not on this point. There are many times I think he’s the only one who has respect for the institution and the voters who put him there.
Again I must state that I’m against most of his ideas, but he is thoughtful, respectful, and smart. Can’t think of any others in the LA/Parliament I can say that about.
He does represent the smallest constituency so he has to earn his pay even more than the others. But you are right that he is right, of course. He is the only institutionalist of that body. I am surprised the UK is still upgrading the LA to a Parliament frankly when it behaved so childishly over civil unions resulting in the Governor keeping power to enact legislation at the domestic level, but then the UK Parliament itself passed some legislation in breach of the EU Withdrawal Agreement, so maybe they’re secretly proud of how big their little boy is getting.