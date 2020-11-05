Cayman under Tropical Storm Watch

(CNS) UPDATED: Schools and several other government entities announced that they would be closed Friday as civil servants will be working from home. The Cayman Islands is now under a tropical storm watch. At 4pm Thursday expectations were that a re-intensified Eta would emerge over the Caribbean Sea tonight and approach the Cayman Islands by Saturday. Eta is expected to move within around 100 miles of Grand Cayman and 155 miles NW of Cayman Brac.

Maximum sustained winds are currently near 35 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and Eta is expected to re-gain tropical storm strength on Friday.

The education ministry said that all government schools will be closed tomorrow ahead of the long weekend. Officials said that parents of students in private schools and preschools can expect to be contacted by those institutions about their plans.

But the ministry said it was guided by the advice of the weather service, which has also placed Cayman under a flood warning, with a projected 5 to 10 inches of rain from Eta. The ministry said that out of an abundance of caution, the decision was made to close schools and that Department of Education Services personnel will work from home on Friday to allow necessary building repairs to take place.

Schools have been advised to take all necessary precautions to secure their facilities to mitigate any damage that may occur due to the heavy rains.

Other government offices may also be closed. The Customs Border Control (CBC) collections office and the CBC warehouse, located on Owen Roberts Drive, will be closed on Saturday, 7 November. Importers who have cargo at the Port Authority Warehouse and CBC’s transit shed should complete the import process and collect their cargo as soon as possible.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands is advising residents to exercise increased caution on flooded roads. All vessels should be in Safe Harbour on Saturday.

“Excessive rain has led to numerous potholes opening up, and the flood waters make these more difficult to detect. Periods of torrential rainfall will result in limited visibility on the roads,” officials said. “Residents are encouraged to limit travel on the roads to essential journeys from late Friday and into Saturday.”

Wave heights are forecast to reach 5 to 7 feet on Friday, and 7 to 9 feet on Saturday. Large waves are forecast to begin affecting the west side of Grand Cayman beginning this weekend. Strong and gusty winds, possibly reaching tropical-storm-force at times, are forecast for late Friday and through Saturday. The saturated state of the ground could lead to a higher likelihood of some trees toppling.

While emergency shelters are closed, the Red Cross Shelter is on standby. Other shelters are being prepared should the need arise as a result of localised flooding. Residents should continue to monitor official sources of information such as the National Weather Service website about this system.