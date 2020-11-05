Pirates washed out by stormy weather

(CNS): With this year’s pirate capers already curtailed by COVID-19, the trimmed Pirates Week festivities have now been postponed as a result of the deluge of rain expected this weekend as Tropical Storm Eta returns. Officials from the Cayman National Cultural Foundation, which now runs the annual shindig, said they were moving most of the events planned for the next five days to next week.

“Due to the inclement weather predicted for this weekend, we have made the difficult decision to move Pirates Week in Grand Cayman to 19 November until 24 November,” said Pirates Week GM Melanie McField. “As that weekend is not a long weekend, it offers us less days to complete all of the events and so we will be moving the National Song Competition as well as the District Heritage Ambassador Costume Competition to CayFest in February.”

However, events in Little Cayman remain set for 13 to 15 November.