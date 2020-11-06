Deluge expected as Eta gets closer

(CNS): The Cayman Islands is now under a tropical storm warning as Eta moves towards our area. Although Eta was still a tropical depression as it moved into the Gulf of Honduras Friday morning, it is expected to become a tropical storm later today. Likely to be within 100 miles of Grand Cayman by Saturday, Eta will bring torrential rain and storm force winds.

A flood warning as well as a tropical storm warning is in effect now for Cayman, which can expect an extremely wet holiday weekend.

Hazard Management Cayman Islands officials reminded boaters that a small craft warning is also in effect, along with a marine advisory for larger vessels. All small craft should seek and remain in safe harbour from Friday evening.

Government Schools were all closed today, as were many government offices. Emergency shelters are on standby to be activated should the need arise as a result of localised flooding.

Hazard Management said people should exercise increased caution on flooded roads.

“Excessive rain has led to numerous potholes opening up, and the flood waters make these more difficult to detect. Periods of torrential rainfall will result in limited visibility on the roads. Residents are encouraged to limit travel on the roads to essential journeys from Friday afternoon and into Saturday,” the officials stated.