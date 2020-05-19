Caymankind: Don’t believe the hype

Expatgirl writes: Cayman has long been a hotbed of anti-expat feeling and the rhetoric in the wake of coronavirus has only served to amp this up to new levels. Comments and posts on social media see increasingly vocal comments which for the most part call for anyone who has an alternative opinion to those promoting anti-expat feeling to “leave if you don’t like it”.

One example is the recent publication of an article (in the Cayman Compass) by human rights law specialist James Austin-Smith, who quite rightly pointed out (in his role as a specialist on the matter) that the government had not evidenced that they had followed the correct protocols and paperwork to enact some of the laws restricting movement and advising them gently that this could lead to court-based challenges to their legality.

For some reason unknown to most citizens who believe in fair and just democratic rule, several Caymanians then proceeded to attack the lawyer, the newspaper that published the article, and of course anyone who agreed with the lawyer’s viewpoint in the comments.

“Rethink” and “Leave, go and live somewhere else” comments were rampant and seemingly the only response that some could think of, although one man went as far as to say, “Scrap everything, sack them, we don’t need human rights here.”

Quite the bold statement and one which invites curiosity as to how that person might really react if there were no human rights on the island. Presumably the rights to equality, freedom from slavery, freedom from discrimination, freedom of speech, a fair public hearing, to be considered innocent before proven guilty (I could go on) are all unnecessary (unless you are a selfish expat, in which case, go somewhere else).

Seemingly, the same applies to the need to hold the government accountable in times where laws restricting human rights and civil liberties (albeit for the best of reasons) should be handled carefully.

Many of the comments were focused on those who question the lockdown on beaches and that this is hardly the time to care about going to the beach. Of course, those moaning about not being able to fish or use their boats are exempt from such criticism, presumably because they are Caymanian and those wanting to go to the beach are not (at least in the minds of those writing the comments).

I cannot believe that there are no Caymanians who miss the beach, who miss the soothing of the water and the release from the hardships of a day’s work when walking along watching the sunset. Those who do not don’t realise the gift that they have here, which is presumably why they sold it all to developers.

Equally there are expats missing fishing and the emotional and physical release it gives them. Everyone is suffering in different ways. Everyone is impacted in different ways. Everyone has fears and dreams and hopes, but not everyone is unkind. This is not top trumps of suffering. This is people struggling to find their way in a world turned upside down in a matter of days.

Back to that article. At no point was Mr Austin-Smith criticising the government concerning the need for restrictions in order to curb the spread of coronavirus, in fact quite the opposite – he specifically stated that he was full of praise for the government’s swift actions and response.

All he did was give them a heads-up that they should be transparent about how they both chose (based on the need to stop the spread of the virus as opposed to just allowing a day off for essential workers on a Sunday or other reasons not connected with the prevention of the spread of the virus) and enforced those restrictions in law.

To date, the government have still not produced the paperwork on the hard curfew on a Sunday or the restriction of marine activity, despite having been asked for it for weeks by all of the local news media even before Mr Austin-Smith wrote his article.

Truth is not always mutually exclusive of other truths. Did the government do a good job at the beginning of the coronavirus scare? Absolutely I believe they did. Did they follow the correct protocols for enacting restrictive laws that infringed on human rights? Probably.

Should they have to prove that they did? If any Caymanian does not think that they should provide evidence that they have kept their promise to uphold the Constitution of the Cayman Islands as elected officials of the government and servants of the people, then it is they who are short-sighted and they who do not have the best interests of the island at heart.

So yes, they should. And you should be grateful that someone was willing to put their reputation and job at risk to highlight the issue. That’s what being a professional is – acting ethically, with integrity and doing the right thing regardless of the potential personal implications. You might want to take a leaf out of his book.

An example from a work colleague and supposed friend in a post on Facebook: “Time to tell ppl about they backside when they try to paint us all with the same brush… Time to embrace our history and culture before it disappears completely because ppl have already started rewriting that for us and we’re letting it happen. The more we keep our head down the more they’ll be pushed down.”

Who exactly is pushing your Caymanian head down? As a Caymanian, you have all the opportunities – you get free education from the government, you get scholarships and sponsorships to support further learning, you get first dibs on any job that you are qualified for, you get to pay no stamp duty on your first home, you can borrow from your pension to buy property, and you are the only ones that can hold positions of power in the government.

Let me clear, I am not stating that this should be any other way. But what I am saying is that if you are not lazy or ill you should be succeeding. As in all countries around the world, there are those that want to work and those that do not, those that are too ill to work and those that require assistance.

Nowhere, even a beautiful tropical island, is spared a proportion of the population that fall into these categories. And just as not all Caymanians are lazy or uneducated, not all expats are trying to destroy the Caymanian way of life. How about not tarring expats with the same brush?

So for the record, expats want both Cayman and Caymanians to succeed too. We actually want the same things we all want at a human level: a safe environment, a loving community, a strong and compassionate leadership, a fair and equal society and laws that are upheld for and by all.

So why can’t we build a community together? No expat is coming here and wanting to exclude or hold back Caymanians. Most people know, and it has been shown in a multitude of studies, that diversity brings success in both business and life.

A personal example is that a Caymanian work colleague, who used to work for me but has since moved up and onto bigger and better things in the company, recently invited me to her college graduation as a thank you for supporting her in both work and in her studies.

She is a Caymanian who exhibits pro-activity, independence and a strong work ethic. She has two businesses as well as her main job. She did an amazing amount of hard work, putting in the hours at class, studying at home, and she has accomplished so much for herself and continues to push towards higher goals both in education and at work.

I really could not have been prouder of her as a friend and colleague and was so excited to share that graduation experience with her and her family. It was simply wonderful to celebrate her achievements together. I wish it could always be like this, but alas, it seems like a rare moment right now.

The most public and official example of the anti-expat sentiment is the recent decision by the CIG to make work permit holders pay for their isolation for two weeks at a cost of approximately $2,000 should they leave the island and then wish to return. Caymanians and permanent residents still have to quarantine if they leave island and return, but the government will pick up the tab.

The government is, of course, free to act as they please and many Caymanians are in support of this measure, stating that if employers want them back so badly then they should foot the bill.

It seems to have escaped their attention that employers of work permit holders are often businesses owned by Caymanians who have been unable to find a suitable Caymanian worker in their industry (as most of those eligible to work were already working before the virus hit) and have resorted to employing a work permit holder.

Someone said on the article comments that they hoped that all the negative comments would be being kept along with notes of the names. Presumably because keeping a list of dissenters and then black-marking or black-listing them with the intention of making their lives as difficult as possible and then kick them off island as soon as the situation allows seems like a well-worn path that has worked excellently for other authoritarians in the past.

You’re right, you don’t need human rights with this kind of list.

Some comments on the article say that work-permit holders should just stay away if they cannot afford to re-enter the country because Cayman doesn’t need them anyway.

One would be curious to know what Cayman would look like if there were no expats. Who would rent their properties? Who would serve the drinks and food in restaurants once they re-open? Who would stock the shelves at the supermarkets? Who would do all the beauty treatments? Who would be nurses and doctors and engineers,?

That is not to say that Caymanians cannot or should not do those jobs; of course they absolutely can and should. But in reality, this is a numbers game and Cayman doesn’t have enough people with the right skills (at the moment) which, by the way, is not the same as saying that they don’t have any people with the right skills because that is also not true.

Nevertheless, there is a reason you have expats here in the first place. Not to mention that it is unclear who it is that Caymanians think are spending their hard-earned money, earned here on island, at the local supermarkets, ordering food deliveries, buying local homemade products and masks and still paying their domestic workers so they can still eat without being able to work at the moment, supporting local business (Caymanian businesses). It is not just Caymanians, that’s for sure.

Another example, take the family who found themselves stranded on a boat in Cayman with the lady being pregnant. With borders closed, they are having to stay a lot longer than they expected. So far, they have been offered a condo to live in, a car to drive, food vouchers so they can eat, baby clothes and toys for the impending arrival and not one of those things has been provided by a Caymanian. Presumably because she is a dirty foreigner who shouldn’t be here and Caymankind really only applies to Caymanians.

Fortunately, there are other examples of the community working together. ARK is supporting those who need meals with the help of local businessmen from Deckers, Abacus, sponsored by numerous companies on island.

Such a shame then that the general message to expats is simple: we don’t want your hard work, your skills or knowledge, your economic input, your community involvement, your charities, your social initiatives or your help. We want your money and then you can leave, and if you do manage to stay and get permanent residency, you will always be a second-class citizen.

Caymankind is a myth. Don’t believe the hype.