17 more COVID-19 cases over four days

CMO Dr John Lee at Tuesday’s pres briefing

(CNS): In addition to the two positive results from samples taken by staff at Foster’s West Bay branch and two cases at HMP Northward reported over the holiday weekend, there were 13 more positive test results, including two from Cayman Brac, from 1,182 samples since the last report on Friday, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee revealed at the press briefing on Tuesday.

1,088 tests were conducted by the HSA, where staff worked over the weekend and on Bank Holiday Monday, and 94 at CTMH Doctors Hospital, which did not operate their testing on Sunday or Monday. All 17 positive results were from the screening programme, Dr Lee said.

Dr Lee noted that the average positive rate over the four days is 1.44%, where the range has been between zero (no positives) and 2.57%,

Front-line healthcare workers have now all been screened as well as most staff at the supermarkets and staff and inmates in the prison service, and they are now working on testing construction workers, Dr Lee said.

So far 111 people have tested positive cases so far, three of them on Cayman Brac. Twelve people are symptomatic, 43 are asymptomatic, none are currently in hospital and 55 have recovered.

Ten people visited the flu clinic between 15 and 18 May. The flu hotline had 62 calls but 52 were not related to symptoms.