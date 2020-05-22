Caymankind: A second chance

Expatgirl writes: As many of you can tell, I have never written a piece like this before and, as I am sure you could also tell, it was motivated by frustration and fear. And if I’m honest, also from the loneliness of being cooped up for nine weeks on my own and my main contact with the world being online with news articles and social media. When humans are afraid or feel threatened, we lash out. I’m not excusing it just explaining it. I am hoping for a second chance to try and more eloquently put across what I really feel.

When every press conference you watch and every news article you read has anti-expat comments on it, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed. Like all of us at the moment, I am fearful about my job, my future, my family who are far away, some of whom are seriously ill, and so feeling unwelcome just adds to the fear.

The government’s policy on making work permit holders pay for their isolation if they leave island and want to return, or have been stranded elsewhere and now want to return, was the last straw on the day of writing that initial piece. It remains my opinion that the only motivation for that policy is money and that it is discrimination for discrimination’s sake.

Of course everyone is worried about money right now and the government doesn’t have an endless supply of it, but there really is no other explanation because let’s be honest, no one is jetting off for a vacation right now and then expecting to come back and have free isolation (and if they were, then I agree that they should have to pay).

People who live here, who have or are making their lives here are generally grateful for the job they have as work permit holders, we recognise the great privilege we have of being here. The only reason any work permit holder would leave with the intention to return at this point is if their family is extremely sick or has died.

I also know a friend who got stranded when the borders closed, was able to hole up somewhere and now wants to return to his wife (who has PR but he does not) and he will have to pay for his isolation despite being unable to work for the last few months and having to pay costs to survive in another country when the borders closed.

To punish these two groups of people monetarily, seemingly indefinitely, because they want to return to the life that they have built on the island seems, well, not Caymankind.

In any case, my previous piece was flawed (which was inevitable as it is a difficult topic to raise without talking in generalisations), as am I, and I hope I can be humble enough to learn from that. To those I offended, I apologise.

My intention was simply to bring awareness that this is sometimes how some expats end up feeling when confronted with anti-expat rhetoric in a multitude of ways. It was not meant to be anti-Caymanian. I do not want, need, or expect your gratitude in any way shape or form, it is I who am grateful for the opportunity my work here has afforded me and I have not forgotten that.

Two things that sum up what I was trying to express are as follows:

It is sometimes overwhelming emotionally and mentally wearing when it seems as though every problem in Cayman is attributed in some way to the actions or presence of expats. Online, on radio, in the press, by government action, and politicians’ or potential politicians’ rhetoric, particularly during election campaigns.

This seems to be happening even more so during the time of coronavirus, at a time where the community would be better served by being united.

That said, I don’t believe my previous piece did anything to unite people and so where I got it wrong, I am sorry and stand corrected. Words are weapons, which was the point I was trying to make. But I think on reflection that I chose my weapons poorly; I asked for kindness but did not do so kindly and I asked for compassion but did not do so compassionately.

A few shout outs:

To the person who tried to suggest that my feelings were based on my personal shortcomings in being unable to assimilate. Whilst it would be easy to take that as another attack — it’s your fault for not fitting in, you have no right to feel the way you do — that’s not how I am going to choose to see that and I hope I understood your positive intention.

I am sure there is more I could do to assimilate and welcome any suggestions that you have beyond what I have and already am doing. If you or anyone else would like to get together to talk, or do something local (but presumably socially distant), I would really like that.

To the person who told me to take less notice of things online because people are basically good — thanks, I think you’re right and I’m going to try and remedy that.

To the person who took their time and responded with both articulation and also with articles to further educate — thank you, I really appreciate that.

To those that responded by telling me to leave and they’ll buy me a plane ticket, aside from ironically proving the very point I was making, I’m sorry that you didn’t hear what I was really trying to say and I’m sorry that I didn’t express it in a way that you could hear it.

There are lots of other viewpoints I would like to address but none that would serve the purpose of this second piece, which is not to cause more argument.

So, in conclusion:

Caymanians are rightly tired of being vilified by the minority of expats who appear to cast them and their heritage and their worth aside with sweeping generalisations about who they are. I don’t blame you and I’m sorry that you are made to feel that way. It is not how I feel and I know many smart, kind, funny, wonderful Caymanians.

The system designed to protect you is flawed and that some are able to circumvent it is inexcusably unfair. I support your desire, and your absolute right, to want an environment where you can thrive.

From the other side, expats too are sometimes tired of being vilified by the minority of Caymanians who believe that expats are the source of all of their woes. We are not fans of the sweeping generalisations made about us either.

Many of us have worked long and hard to get educated, pay our student loans off, study for qualifications in our specific industry whilst working any job we could find, to try and thrive. Most of us came to your beautiful country to try and change our lives for the better or to experience something new. It was never intended to be at the expense of someone else.

I don’t pretend to have all the answers; the issues are complex and nuanced and the systems in place are not perfect, as in every country. Electing officials that are fair and just and holding them to account is one way to try and overcome this. Love is another. As it says in the Bible: L love thy neighbour.

What I wrote before was not said in a loving way, it was merely an expression of pain. And so for that and for the failings in my other piece, I apologise. Not all of you will forgive me and I understand that. For those that do, thank you.

If you’d like to genuinely connect, I’d love that. Please feel free to pass your details to CNS and I can respond in kind. Maybe we’ll both be pleasantly surprised to find two humans who just want the best for each other and for the beautiful country that we live in.