Caymankind: A second chance
Expatgirl writes: As many of you can tell, I have never written a piece like this before and, as I am sure you could also tell, it was motivated by frustration and fear. And if I’m honest, also from the loneliness of being cooped up for nine weeks on my own and my main contact with the world being online with news articles and social media. When humans are afraid or feel threatened, we lash out. I’m not excusing it just explaining it. I am hoping for a second chance to try and more eloquently put across what I really feel.
When every press conference you watch and every news article you read has anti-expat comments on it, it’s hard not to feel overwhelmed. Like all of us at the moment, I am fearful about my job, my future, my family who are far away, some of whom are seriously ill, and so feeling unwelcome just adds to the fear.
The government’s policy on making work permit holders pay for their isolation if they leave island and want to return, or have been stranded elsewhere and now want to return, was the last straw on the day of writing that initial piece. It remains my opinion that the only motivation for that policy is money and that it is discrimination for discrimination’s sake.
Of course everyone is worried about money right now and the government doesn’t have an endless supply of it, but there really is no other explanation because let’s be honest, no one is jetting off for a vacation right now and then expecting to come back and have free isolation (and if they were, then I agree that they should have to pay).
People who live here, who have or are making their lives here are generally grateful for the job they have as work permit holders, we recognise the great privilege we have of being here. The only reason any work permit holder would leave with the intention to return at this point is if their family is extremely sick or has died.
I also know a friend who got stranded when the borders closed, was able to hole up somewhere and now wants to return to his wife (who has PR but he does not) and he will have to pay for his isolation despite being unable to work for the last few months and having to pay costs to survive in another country when the borders closed.
To punish these two groups of people monetarily, seemingly indefinitely, because they want to return to the life that they have built on the island seems, well, not Caymankind.
In any case, my previous piece was flawed (which was inevitable as it is a difficult topic to raise without talking in generalisations), as am I, and I hope I can be humble enough to learn from that. To those I offended, I apologise.
My intention was simply to bring awareness that this is sometimes how some expats end up feeling when confronted with anti-expat rhetoric in a multitude of ways. It was not meant to be anti-Caymanian. I do not want, need, or expect your gratitude in any way shape or form, it is I who am grateful for the opportunity my work here has afforded me and I have not forgotten that.
Two things that sum up what I was trying to express are as follows:
- It is sometimes overwhelming emotionally and mentally wearing when it seems as though every problem in Cayman is attributed in some way to the actions or presence of expats. Online, on radio, in the press, by government action, and politicians’ or potential politicians’ rhetoric, particularly during election campaigns.
- This seems to be happening even more so during the time of coronavirus, at a time where the community would be better served by being united.
That said, I don’t believe my previous piece did anything to unite people and so where I got it wrong, I am sorry and stand corrected. Words are weapons, which was the point I was trying to make. But I think on reflection that I chose my weapons poorly; I asked for kindness but did not do so kindly and I asked for compassion but did not do so compassionately.
A few shout outs:
To the person who tried to suggest that my feelings were based on my personal shortcomings in being unable to assimilate. Whilst it would be easy to take that as another attack — it’s your fault for not fitting in, you have no right to feel the way you do — that’s not how I am going to choose to see that and I hope I understood your positive intention.
I am sure there is more I could do to assimilate and welcome any suggestions that you have beyond what I have and already am doing. If you or anyone else would like to get together to talk, or do something local (but presumably socially distant), I would really like that.
To the person who told me to take less notice of things online because people are basically good — thanks, I think you’re right and I’m going to try and remedy that.
To the person who took their time and responded with both articulation and also with articles to further educate — thank you, I really appreciate that.
To those that responded by telling me to leave and they’ll buy me a plane ticket, aside from ironically proving the very point I was making, I’m sorry that you didn’t hear what I was really trying to say and I’m sorry that I didn’t express it in a way that you could hear it.
There are lots of other viewpoints I would like to address but none that would serve the purpose of this second piece, which is not to cause more argument.
So, in conclusion:
Caymanians are rightly tired of being vilified by the minority of expats who appear to cast them and their heritage and their worth aside with sweeping generalisations about who they are. I don’t blame you and I’m sorry that you are made to feel that way. It is not how I feel and I know many smart, kind, funny, wonderful Caymanians.
The system designed to protect you is flawed and that some are able to circumvent it is inexcusably unfair. I support your desire, and your absolute right, to want an environment where you can thrive.
From the other side, expats too are sometimes tired of being vilified by the minority of Caymanians who believe that expats are the source of all of their woes. We are not fans of the sweeping generalisations made about us either.
Many of us have worked long and hard to get educated, pay our student loans off, study for qualifications in our specific industry whilst working any job we could find, to try and thrive. Most of us came to your beautiful country to try and change our lives for the better or to experience something new. It was never intended to be at the expense of someone else.
I don’t pretend to have all the answers; the issues are complex and nuanced and the systems in place are not perfect, as in every country. Electing officials that are fair and just and holding them to account is one way to try and overcome this. Love is another. As it says in the Bible: L love thy neighbour.
What I wrote before was not said in a loving way, it was merely an expression of pain. And so for that and for the failings in my other piece, I apologise. Not all of you will forgive me and I understand that. For those that do, thank you.
If you’d like to genuinely connect, I’d love that. Please feel free to pass your details to CNS and I can respond in kind. Maybe we’ll both be pleasantly surprised to find two humans who just want the best for each other and for the beautiful country that we live in.
Sooo Miss expat , lets do dinner . We can chat about ? hmmmm , oh i got it , China . Listen kid , think before pushing the send . I know i have done it myself more than once . Caymanians are very proud of there heritage , as surely you are of yours . Enjoy your time in paradise , you are very fortunate to be living amongst great people who would not do you any wrong as long as respect flows both ways . Experienced Cayman visitor .who cant wait to get back to be with his sister on island again .
Amen on the customs bit. You forgot about customs “imagining” a criminal shipping fee when the vendor not billed you for one.
Sorry but until our guests (and sadly our selfish and greedy government) recognize we should be entitled in our own country…their will never be peace.
And yes I can tell you who you can hire or not and no you are not allowed to hire someone better to come here and work if a Caymanian is available and capable..no country allows that.
Expatgirl – I applaud you for writing this follow-up. It is thoughtful and all too rare these days for someone to reflect on feedback and alter, or at least clarify their position.
I applaud you and agree with your viewpoint. As a permanent resident, over the years I have developed a greater understanding and respect for the views and concerns of long-time Caymanians and also understand what it’s like to come here with good intentions to make a better life for myself. I have also seen some examples of bad behaviour by both expats seeking to exploit the “system” and of Caymanians exploiting workers and indeed their own fellow Caymanians by circumventing the law. So although I think many issues declared by many to be common problems are often overblown, sometimes where there is smoke, there is, in fact, fire.
That said, the vast majority of people have good intentions, are friendly, kind and welcoming. Most expats who come here are respectful of their hosts. Of course there are some arrogant people who come here without regard for the concerns of locals, and equally there are some Caymanians who are xenophobic, ignorant and entitled. No logical arguments will change their minds, just as nothing will turn those expats into considerate people. Some people are just jerks.
Most people I have met here in my nearly 15 years here have been good people at heart. Every country has the same issues of expats vs. locals to some degree. Try to remember that that the vast majority of people are actually like you and don’t let the negative people get you down!
I have lived and worked in 5 different countries and this is not just a problem here. Every country you go to you will get this.
I am from the UK and you here British people moaning about the Eastern Europeans stealing jobs that they would never want to do in the first place. Same in the USA with the Mexican population.
Here in Cayman the Jamaicans complain about the Hondurans, the Hondurans complain about the Filipino’s and so it goes on ! Everyone putting the other down to feel better about themselves.
Hopefully this pandemic can teach us that we are all just trying to live our best lives however and wherever we can and that nobody is above anyone else.
Every country has rules and regulations designed to provide a certain amount of employment security to their citizens…our government and Alden specifically has supported the circumvention of those laws and regulations. So there is some resentment but for the most part it is that fault of Alden…not the expat.
I think it’s gross that you actually had to come back and explain yourself. I totally understood everything you meant in your first piece.
To have to apologize for the way people ‘take’ your words.. You can take things in anger or in understanding. Caymanian will never understand that.
If the shoe fits, wear it. Either that or grow from it.
Signed
A Caymanian
Signed
Troll/Uncle tom
Yes – always helps if you start bringing race into something unnecessarily…
Everyone keep calm and do not feed the troll.
No way you’re Caymanian.
Expatgirl – good for you to post this second expression of your feelings; it came across better and made me feel empathy for you – unlike your first post. Also “big” of you to apologize. I’m born and bred Caymanian who referenced my schooling and experiences in the UK in the 1970s in my response to your initial post, if you read it. I tried to frame my response in a civil manner without any insults – hope I succeeded.
Anyway, having said all that and despite my understanding of your situation, I must disagree with at least one point you present and share my own opinion and experiences.
WP holders having to pay for their own isolation upon their return – I believe we agree that the isolation of ALL persons returning to the island is prudent and enhances our collective safety, therefore the act is a non-issue. Perhaps the returning WP holder themselves should not have to pay but in that case, it should be taken from the “repatriation fees kitty” or, as a last resort, fall on the employer. It cannot fall on Government (public purse) as an expenditure which perhaps some might expect (not clear if that is your expectation). I have no way of knowing where you’re from but I doubt that the Government of your home country would undertake such a cost if the same situation existed there. Surely not the USA! It would have to be a very, very liberal and wealthy country.
However, as to your opinion that the only motivation is money, while I don’t agree in this case, I can relate to that sentiment in general. I’ve constantly encountered Government practices of imposing “fees” for various “things” (not services) and held the opinion that it’s a ruse to collect money (in some cases I would venture “illegally” if one had the resources to put up a challenge). And I can assure you those cases impact us locals the same, or perhaps more, than expats.
Take for example the repatriation fee associated with work permit applications. Over the years, I have had to pay this fee a few times for domestic helpers. When helper #1 reached rollover I asked Immigration to refund that fee so I could apply it to the application for replacement helper #2. I was told it could not be refunded, so I asked for them to take that fee and pay the airline ticket to Jamaica for helper #1. I was told that if they use it, then she could not return to Cayman! So I lost that fee and had to pay a separate repatriation fee for helper #2. When helper #1 was ready to return to my employment a year later, I had to pay again for her and, of course, did not get back the fee for helper #2 for the previously stated reason. Since that experience, I’m sure experienced by many employers, Immigration now informs applicant that the fee is “non-refundable”. In that case, it shouldn’t exist as a separate “repatriation fee” but should simply be incorporated into the WP costs. It can’t be used unless the subject can’t return and the applicant can’t get it refunded, so in my opinion the Government is simply stealing that money!
Another situation is Customs imposing 1% insurance on every imported item, after the importer has already paid inclusive insurance fees to the shipping company/broker, and AFTER the item has safely arrived on-island. This is robbery; Customs has no business in the insurance business!!
These are just two of many public service practices which exist and impact us locals – and most residents in general. So I’m sorry for my lengthy expounding but I used those examples to indicate to you that what could be termed “discriminatory” practices often bite us all.
For you, I wish that you get though this lock-down with your entire health intact. Thereafter, I hope that you’re able to involve yourself with things and people Caymanian and, subject to the unknown path that life has in store, who knows you may become one of those “former expats” who made this little island and its people your forever home. Take care.
Ok, maybe we can all agree on two things: The first is that some expats, probably even a minority, have, to put it nicely, feelings of superiority that makes them dismissive of Caymanians. The second is that some Caymanians, probably even a minority, have, again to put it nicely, feelings of entitlement that make them resentful of expats.
If we can just agree that there is less than productive behavior in some people on both sides, and use that as our starting point, can we then discuss something more productive like: What can we all do to change this so that we can all work and live together for the betterment of the Cayman Islands and ourselves? I for one thing Cayman’s diversity is a strength, not a weakness, and should be celebrated, not condemned.
OK, I’ll start. Years ago, Mario Ebanks in his role with the human resources society, suggested cultural sensitivity orientation should be a standard practice for the onboarding of all new immigrants in the workplace. What to people thing about that idea? Did any businesses employ the practice? Did it help?
Caymanians should be entitled in their country….every country in the world strives to provide some entitlement and security to the citizens over expatriates or guests. I think Aldart’s government has taken that away from Caymanians by allowing flagrant abuses of the rules and regulations for the sake of work permit fees and perhaps a specific benefactor. This has caused some resentment but this is mostly the fault of government.
I don’t think it’s as much about cultural sensitivity as it is about locals feeling frustrated that they can’t get ahead but yet seeing people who are not from here seemingly getting further ahead than they do – It’s going to cause some level of resentment. And when you look at the ratio of expats to locals here (almost 1:1) there’s bound to be a great amount of resentment. This isn’t unique to Cayman – this happens all over the world – that’s just human nature. What we are reaping now are the results of decisions made by Caymanians (both in power and regular citizens) 20 and 30+ years ago. What compounds the problem are expats who arrive here, and seek to disrupt our way of life, look down their noses at us, pretend to be a big fish in this small pond (when they were really small fish in the bigger ponds from which they came), and who feel that they know what’s best for the island without raising a finger to help better the community.
Diversity is only a strength when those different groups of people are coming together as one. Before they can come together as one, however, the root problems that are causing the divide have to be addressed in an open, honest and fair way first. Otherwise, as with any multicultural society, it will tear itself apart.
– a paper Caymanian
A much better piece than the first I feel. I am Caymanian and I really don’t like when people are so anti-Caymanian. At the same time I hate when Caymanians are so small minded and anti-expat. As you say it is a minority on both sides and people will be people and will always find something to complain about or a way to blame their problems on other people.
Unfortunately, as the saying goes ‘A drunk man speaks no lies” could apply to you leaving out the drunkenness or not I need to add here.
First impressions are lasting. I am much afraid you have only made your rebuttal because of the lack of support you received.
I am also certain that if you have not assimilated yourself by now, I doubt you may never do so.
Yes, we are all human but from my experiences people have short memories. I hope for your sake when Cayman gets back to its former self (it will take time but it will happen), you will make better of the privilege you have been granted to live, work and own a business here.
Taking onboard the concept of assimilation wholeheartedly might do you some good in the future ‘Expat girl.’
Here’s the thing Expatgirl. The part of your previous piece where you mentioned “no expat is coming here and wanting to exclude or hold back Caymanians” was the part that incensed me. Thank you for now writing this piece and for your apologies. We know that not all expats are evil, just as not all Caymanians are bigoted. I think one thing that can bridge that divide between locals and expats is for more expatriates to at least acknowledge the injustices that have gone on for so long against Caymanians.
There are a lot of things in our community that we can and should improve as a people, one of which is really reducing the numbers of work-permit holders here. I’m not bashing expats when I say that, but how can it be sustainable for any country when roughly half of the population is made up of work-permit holders when there are locals who need work? Cayman has roughly 65-67,000 people (30,000+ of whom are work permit holders).
To your point about the $2,000 dollars government wants expats to pay for their own quarantining, I have two replies –
1. No government should ever have to fork over money to take care of the needs of people who are not their citizens. In the case of the whole Covid quarantine, I can understand government lending a helping hand to those that were stranded here, but lets assume that at least 1/12 of the 30,000+ work permit holders need to be isolated on return for two weeks – that’s 2,500 people times CI$2,000 – what it will cost the hotels to house them. That’s a total of CI$5,000,000. If it’s up to a ⅓ of 30,000 people (which would be 10,000 people) that figure jumps to CI$20,000,000. The government is not being greedy in telling WPH to pay, they’re being fiscally responsible.
2. I also believe part of the reason why they’re saying to pay that amount is because government is trying to reset the clock for many Caymanians. Most WPH will not be able and/or willing to pay that amount of money, so it may very well fall to the business owners to pay that. Depending on the sizes of their businesses and how many WPH they have, there may be a stronger incentive now for local businesses to hire locally or go under. I think one unintended side effect of that will be, the large firms who can afford it will pay, whereas the small businesses will not be able to – the higher paying jobs will continue to be inaccessible for many Caymanians due to the old-boys club, leaving open mainly entry-level, low-skilled openings for Caymanians. But it’s a well-needed start.
You are frustrated, as are we, about the situation. I don’t pretend to know what all the answers are, but I maintain that we need to reduce WPH numbers for a fairer more just Caymanian society.
Everyone is looking to better their lives in some way. If that means coming to the Cayman Islands and working for a better life, then so be it. We’ve had thousands of expats come here over the years who fell in love with the country, and integrated into society – many of whom have even married a Caymanian, had Caymanian children, and have spent 50-60+ years bettering the community like the late Ms. Olive (may she rest in peace). We don’t have a problem with those people. The problem we have are with those expats who come here to disrupt our way of life, look down their noses at us, pretend to be a big fish in this small pond (when they were really small fish in the bigger ponds they came from), and who feel that they know what’s best for the island without raising a finger to help better the community (or who volunteer in charities across the island, only to stop doing so once they’ve accumulated enough points to apply for PR).
We both have much to learn from each other, but there is a process for successful integration to occur. It is ALWAYS incumbent on the outsider to first make the effort to assimilate, THEN the locals to accommodate for those differences that are not incompatible with the local way of life. Only then can we grow as a community to greater strengths together.
– a paper Caymanian
Would like this a million times if I could!
times infinity!
Thanks. I try to be fair to everyone.
– a paper Caymanian
Me too. Well said, Paper.
A fellow paper.
We know our place.
You know what, no expat is coming here and wanting to exclude or hold back Caymanians. Kisses’n’ hugs.
LOL
Your logic is flawed. Most of the work permit holders have not left. They are still here. I would argue that many more of them will want to leave. If they opened the airport tomorrow just for residents to come and go, you’d probably have 20x the number of unemployed people leaving than you would have stranded work permit holders returning. Which would probably be a net economic benefit for the government.
As a second point, I don’t think it was reasonable to strand someone who is a resident here and prevent them from coming back here. There are people in the SEZ who have 5 year work permits and own a home here. Some work permit holders have more of a connection to this country than some PR holders who have managed to obtain PR without owning their own homes (but that’s another story). This is clearly a different situation from a transient construction worker here on a six month TWP.
In any case I think we are past the point where it is necessary to police these people. If they can demonstrate that they can isolate themselves in their home and are willing to sign a declaration to that effect, they should be able to self-quarantine. Yes, there will be some people who ignore that and actually go out, but given that we are required to social-distance, masks are required in public, gatherings are banned etc, then there is no reason why we have to lock people up.
While we were hoping we could effectively eliminate the virus on a local basis the mandatory quarantine made sense. Once we start seeing the number of positives in the wild based on the increased testing throughput, it will become quickly apparent that the virus is here to stay and the goal is simply to suppress it to an acceptable level. The need for the government jail is over.
Right…and because of those “some people who ignore that and actually go out”, the risk of contagion is too great to leave it up to the discretion of people. This is one time where I think the government got it right and you’ve got it wrong.
Whether it’s 1 person who pays or the whole 30,000+ who pay, no government on any part of the globe, should have to pay for the citizens of other countries. When those WPHs become citizens here, that’s different. By the way, it is also my belief that even locals who return should be quarantined mandatorily at the government’s expense – sort of like how you’re responsible for the damages caused by your own children and not that of which was caused by the children of others.
Please don’t mischaracterize what I was saying.
– a paper Caymanian
Much better approach. Hope things go better for you.
To be able to acknowledge when you are wrong or hurtful is something rare these days. I thank you for writing this second piece, and also hope for a unified country. I am not Caymanian, nor do I like the title of ex-pat. I am human, from our beautiful planet. My home is Cayman, my life is here. I urge all humans to stand United, our beautiful island is a paradise that should be loved and cared for, we should love and care for one another. I too feel hurt from comments I see, not only from our island but from around our planet. As one, we could achieve so much more. Stay strong Cayman, together we gots this.
My experience so far on the planet as one of the so called native people has made me conscious of the historical behaviour of people who have stolen the wealth of the native peoples of the world, consolidated it and passed it down as generational wealth to their children. There is no place on the planet where you can escape the murderous facts.
Well said. I think you have balanced things nicely from your first piece. Certainly this topic is a difficult subject to discuss on a small island.