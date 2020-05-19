Inmates on remand positive for COVID-19

HMP Northward

(CNS): Two prisoners at HMP Northward, who were both on remand waiting for trial, have tested positive for coronavirus, HM Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) has confirmed. Both men are asymptomatic and are isolated alone, the prison service revealed in a release Tuesday morning. The two inmates have been held in the remand block of HMP Northward ahead of trial since late last year, HMCIPS said, noting that all other prisoners in this block have tested negative for COVID-19.

This follows the news yesterday that two staff members at Foster’s supermarket have been added to the list of COVID-19 positive cases.

A prison-wide screen testing programme began earlier this month and was available to all inmates and staff, the release from HMCIPS stated, noting that test results from some staff and prisoners remain outstanding as of Tuesday, 19 May.

“Staff and inmates are understandably anxious about the news but they have been assured that we are taking all the necessary steps to test, track and isolate cases. This latest incident, while unfortunate, does however indicate that testing everyone at the prison despite no one having symptoms was the right thing to do,” said Prison Director Steven Barrett.

“We will continue to work closely with the Public Health Department to determine the best way forward from here. The health and well-being of staff and prisoners remains our absolute primary focus,” he added.

HMP Northward is now fully isolated from the public, and its internal blocks are isolated from each other, while the prison population and staffing group are retested.

Robust hygiene procedures, social distancing protocols and restricted staff access to the prison have been in place at both of Cayman‘s prisons since March 2020, the release stated.

These measures included prisoners being required to isolate for 14 days in the admission wing prior to entering the main prison population, as well as the early release of non-violent prisoners to enable greater social distancing.