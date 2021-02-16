Doctors Express tab will cost public purse

James Austin-Smith, the lawyer representing Doctors Express

(CNS): The end result of the unlawful drug raid at Doctors Express by customs and police officers will likely end with a significant tab that will be picked up by the public purse. Even before a court rules on reputational damages and business losses, the private clinic will be claiming “significant costs” as a result of the enforced litigation bill and the damaged medicinal cannabis products that were illegally seized, their lawyer has said.

The doctors’ surgery, which is owned by Caymanian Samuel Ebanks, is now awaiting another court hearing to deal with the next stage in this well documented case, in which a judge ruled that the authorities had targeted and colluded in an illegal raid at the clinic. But attorney James Austin-Smith of Campbells, who is representing Doctors Express, has warned that the tab for this case will not be small.

Outlining the issues, Austin-Smith said he could not give a figure because a judge would need to rule on it but said it would be “a very significant amount indeed”. He said he was sorry that he could not be more specific and that he appreciated the public interest in the amount, since it would be the public purse that footed the bill in the end for the unlawful actions by public officials.

Although the government actors in this case, including the chief medical officer and the attorney general, were all found to be culpable in this abuse of state power against a medical practice, a week after the damning ruling was made public, no one has apologised yet to the owner or the doctors.

Austin-Smith said he could not give a figure for damages that Doctors Express would be seeking or comment on how the judge might approach this next part of the case. However, he stressed that the chain of events that led to the unlawful raid, the seizure and retention of the medical supplies and then the lengthy and complex litigation were all down to the authorities.

Austin-Smith said he was not in a position to comment on the legal implications for the individual public officials and government agencies that acted unlawfully in this case, such as those who colluded in the plan to seize the pharmaceutical cannabis, or the perjury that took place as the case reached the courts. But he said that he had now written to the director of public prosecutions about the case, outlining the criminal complaint.

While the case has been a very difficult one for the doctors and their patients, who suffered after they were deprived of a successful and safe alternative treatment to the addictive and dangerous pharmaceuticals they had taken previously, Austin-Smith said that it also demonstrated that the judicial system works and that no one is above the law.

Nevertheless, the raid caused suffering to the patients who were using the pharmaceutical grade cannabis. Among the statements submitted in the case, one doctor testified how a patient was using the vaped cannabis during cancer treatment because she was unable to consume the oil. She had suffered significantly when she could no longer access the seized product and had died during the litigation period.

While the judge has issued a damning and detailed ruling setting out a catalogue of wrongdoing by officials, so far no one involved has admitted any liability or culpability. And despite the findings, supported by overwhelming evidence, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has suggested that there could still be an appeal.