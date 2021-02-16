Doctors Express tab will cost public purse
(CNS): The end result of the unlawful drug raid at Doctors Express by customs and police officers will likely end with a significant tab that will be picked up by the public purse. Even before a court rules on reputational damages and business losses, the private clinic will be claiming “significant costs” as a result of the enforced litigation bill and the damaged medicinal cannabis products that were illegally seized, their lawyer has said.
The doctors’ surgery, which is owned by Caymanian Samuel Ebanks, is now awaiting another court hearing to deal with the next stage in this well documented case, in which a judge ruled that the authorities had targeted and colluded in an illegal raid at the clinic. But attorney James Austin-Smith of Campbells, who is representing Doctors Express, has warned that the tab for this case will not be small.
Outlining the issues, Austin-Smith said he could not give a figure because a judge would need to rule on it but said it would be “a very significant amount indeed”. He said he was sorry that he could not be more specific and that he appreciated the public interest in the amount, since it would be the public purse that footed the bill in the end for the unlawful actions by public officials.
Although the government actors in this case, including the chief medical officer and the attorney general, were all found to be culpable in this abuse of state power against a medical practice, a week after the damning ruling was made public, no one has apologised yet to the owner or the doctors.
Austin-Smith said he could not give a figure for damages that Doctors Express would be seeking or comment on how the judge might approach this next part of the case. However, he stressed that the chain of events that led to the unlawful raid, the seizure and retention of the medical supplies and then the lengthy and complex litigation were all down to the authorities.
Austin-Smith said he was not in a position to comment on the legal implications for the individual public officials and government agencies that acted unlawfully in this case, such as those who colluded in the plan to seize the pharmaceutical cannabis, or the perjury that took place as the case reached the courts. But he said that he had now written to the director of public prosecutions about the case, outlining the criminal complaint.
While the case has been a very difficult one for the doctors and their patients, who suffered after they were deprived of a successful and safe alternative treatment to the addictive and dangerous pharmaceuticals they had taken previously, Austin-Smith said that it also demonstrated that the judicial system works and that no one is above the law.
Nevertheless, the raid caused suffering to the patients who were using the pharmaceutical grade cannabis. Among the statements submitted in the case, one doctor testified how a patient was using the vaped cannabis during cancer treatment because she was unable to consume the oil. She had suffered significantly when she could no longer access the seized product and had died during the litigation period.
While the judge has issued a damning and detailed ruling setting out a catalogue of wrongdoing by officials, so far no one involved has admitted any liability or culpability. And despite the findings, supported by overwhelming evidence, Deputy Governor Franz Manderson has suggested that there could still be an appeal.
Read the full judgment in the CNS Library.
I hope Doctor’s Express takes them to the cleaners! This Banana Republic needs to pay somehow for all the crap they pull and get away with. Payouts just seem to be a cost of doing business for the government.
A truly World Class Civil Service Franz! I bet you’ll live to regret that slogan. What a joke.
Wouldn’t we all wish JAS’s words were true, but the fact remains that there are many political and judicial officials in Cayman who openly operate on a super-majestic basis without any concern for the law or what are often costly miscalculations. It’s implausible that JAS has forgotten that even scarred from his front row seat on the HRC.
Heads should roll but they won’t that is the real Caymankind
Heads that need to roll…. Chuckie, Dr Lee, Head of DPP, Attorney General. These muppets will cost us more money than most will ever see.
The tab will have to be huge In order to pay the lawyers. No joke.
I hope though that the government officers involved learn the quintessential lesson—you are ultimately public servants and paid for that role.
Take a leaf out of Fauci’s book—his willingness to stick his neck out and speak truth to power has made him a huge winner—he has now been awarded a prize of one million dollars for doing just that. What’s more. He kept his job, retained the confidence of the US and global community and still sleep well at nights no doubt. He retained a clean conscience.
Fauci, yeah right.
Of course they are all above the law. None of those most culpable will suffer any personal detriment. The only people who will suffer are the patients who will have endured unnecessary pain and the public who will foot the bill. Nevertheless, Doctor’s Express deserve every penny they will get. The facts set out in the judgment are shocking, but sadly were entirely foreseeable. Too many in the civil service have been openly acting outside the law, and constitution, for years. Thank heavens someone had the financial ability and testicular fortitude to seek justice. Too many cannot access appropriate remedies. When will government learn?
Time to sweep this under the rug as quickly and quietly as possible.
-CIG
I foresee a massive settlement to avoid further argument, but one with a strict non disclosure agreement attached to it.