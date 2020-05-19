Premier defends legality of curfew in Cayman

James Austin-Smith

(CNS): Like governments the world over, the Cayman Islands government has been balancing public health concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 in the community with the damage that lockdown inflicts on the economy. However, another contentious debate has emerged about the legality of the lockdown measures taken by the CIG, which the premier has indicated he strongly stands by.

After local lawyer and former chair of the Human Rights Commission, James Austin-Smith, published a paper last week questioning the legality of the curfews imposed here in Cayman, Premier Alden McLaughlin responded during the COVID-19 press briefing last Wednesday by reading out a letter sent to him and the attorney general by David Collins, President of the Cayman Islands Legal Practitioners Association (CILPA), expressing the organisation’s full support for the government’s actions.

But in a letter sent on Monday, 18 May, to Collins, Austin-Smith asked him what steps CILPA had taken to “ascertain the legality of the measures adopted by government before offering its unqualified support” for them. He also queried whether Collins did, in fact, have the support of “the shared view of the majority of attorneys”, as he had claimed.

He asked Collins to “clarify what steps CILPA took to ascertain the views of the majority of attorneys before purporting to speak for them”, and noted that neither he nor any other lawyers he had spoken to had received any communications from CILPA on this issue.

In his original paper, Austin-Smith had stressed that while “it questions the legality of the measures imposed, nothing in it is intended to detract from the fact that they remain the law in the Cayman Islands and breach of them constitutes a criminal offence with the potential for imprisonment. The law must be complied with.”

Nevertheless, he questioned whether the extended hard curfew was lawful under the Police Law, but also argued that it might contravene Constitution of the Cayman Islands and the European Convention of Human Rights (the ECHR).

Austin-Smith said it was “very strongly arguable… that a significant restriction such as that created by the combination of the hard and soft curfews in Cayman, backed with criminal sanctions of up to 12 months in prison, is likely to engage” section 5 of the Constitution, which states that that no one can be deprived of their liberty.

Among a list of circumstances where this does not apply is (g) “for the purpose of preventing the spread of an infectious or contagious disease”.

However, he argued that the exemption for this and several other rights that may be infringed by the curfews, must be “in accordance with a procedure prescribed by law”, in this case the Police Law, which he said might not be the case.

At the press briefing last week, the premier, who is a lawyer himself and was the driving force behind the 2009 Constitution, talked about the “hate mail” he was receiving from some attorneys. But he also read out the letter from the president of CILPA, which he noted had more than 900 members.

“I want to assure you that the legal profession is supportive of the government’s handling of this crisis to date,” Collins wrote, adding that some attorneys may have views that differ from CILPA’s “and the shared view of the majority of attorneys”.

Addressing concerns about breaches of civil rights under the Constitution, the premier said the current limitations to rights such as freedom of movement are “expressly carved out” in the Cayman Islands Bill of Rights where there are concerns about public health and the spread of infectious diseases.

“I am entirely satisfied, as is the attorney general and others who have looked at it, that all of the measures we have taken so far are reasonable and proportionate to the risks that we are seeking to address and the challenges we are trying to deal with,” the premier said.

He went on the say that “little or no regard” in Austin-Smith’s paper was given to “the paramount right, and that is the right to life”. He said the paper had inferred that “the right to life was limited to healthy young people”. But he said the right to life applied “whether a person is 102 years old… or whether you are some young buff attorney, 35 years old, who thinks that you are immortal”, and the government had an obligation to defend that right equally, regardless of age.

However, in his letter to Collins, Austin-Smith, specifically addressed this point, saying that the expressions of support for the government had been “used as a political tool by the premier, who went on to completely mischaracterise and misrepresent the legal analysis which I had circulated, wrongly implying that I didn’t care about other people’s lives which could be put at risk as I was healthy and had nothing to fear from COVID‐19.”