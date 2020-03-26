Chamber backs curfew despite business panic

Woody Foster

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Chamber of Commerce has offered its support to the government for the measures put in place to try to curb the potentially dangerous spread of COVID-29 in this community. Urging its members to cooperate with the extended curfew, which started Wednesday evening, President Woody Foster said the safety of Cayman’s people was the main priority.

Urging the business community to do the right thing, he said, “This is an urgent appeal for cooperation and support. It is absolutely critical the business community comply with government’s mandate or we will face a similar fate as other countries with widespread community transmission of the COVID-19 virus.”

However, it is the private sector, including Chambers members, that have been causing the headache for government. Thousands of employers tried to seek exemptions for as many as 20,000 workers today, Premier Alden McLaughlin revealed at the Wednesday press briefing, when he said that this had driven him to impose the 58-hour curfew.

Foster, who will be directly impacted as the Foster’s Supermarket chain which he manages will have to close down for this lockdown, said, “While we understand the harsh economic ramifications businesses are facing, this is an unprecedented crisis that the business community can play a significant role in, by supporting the measures put in place by the government in keeping the country safe.”

Foster said that if businesses cooperate, the community can contain the spread of COVID-19, but that means supporting the curfew, self-isolation measures and letting non-essential staff stay home.

The Chamber asked all businesses to keep up to date on the COVID-19 issue by sourcing information from trusted government, Chamber and media outlets only.