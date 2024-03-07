Top Dart exec takes over Chamber presidency

New Chamber President Joanne Lawson

Joanne Lawson and outgoing president Nelson Dilbert

(CNS): Chamber of Commerce members elected Joanne Lawson as the new president of the business organisation at its 58th AGM held last week. Lawson, who is the fifth woman to hold the position, is chief of staff at Dart Enterprises Ltd, one of the largest and most influential companies in the Cayman Islands. As she accepted the role during the meeting at the Marriott Hotel, she said the Chamber was united in ensuring the business community has a voice and a hand in shaping the future of the Cayman Islands.

“But we are not just working for our fellow members,” she said. “We are catalysts for positive change for all of Cayman. The fruit of our economic success is not just defined by profitability, customer satisfaction and employee retention, but also in building a future where our children get a quality education, lead fulfilling lives.”

She said that over the coming year, the Chamber would focus on creating value for its membership.

“We intend to deliver on our promise to you, our members, to promote and protect Cayman businesses and ensure that your voice is heard within the government,” Lawson said. “The leadership of the Chamber is here to listen, support and take action to continue the good work that you expect of us.”

The Chamber has added a new role to its council: a member engagement coordinator to improve cohesion throughout the large and diverse membership.

“This person will be a trusted resource for our council to ensure we are consistently soliciting more direct feedback from across the membership that will help shape the advocacy agenda of this organisation,” the Dart group senior executive stated. She said the Chamber would work with members and the government to establish a sustainable approach to preparing Caymanian students and adults for careers of the future.

“There is so much good talent out there, and this reinforces my optimism about the strength of Cayman as a jurisdiction, but there are still gaps in many professions — gaps between what many businesses need and what the local talent pool can provide,” Lawson told the members.

“Some of these gaps will require a monumental effort to put systems and processes in place to get students ready for future roles in a variety of industries. We each can also do our part to ensure that our businesses maintain workplace cultures and business practices that support our efforts to develop and retain world-class talent in Cayman.”

Lawson urged female members to step forward and make their presence felt. “Let’s show the impact women can have as leaders sitting at the table. Let’s all work together to ensure that both the businesses and the young people of Cayman have opportunities to be a part of our economic prosperity.”

Lawson took over from Nelson Dilbert, who commended the business community for bouncing back from the impact of the COVID pandemic. He said the Chamber could overcome challenges, including accommodating the needs of a rapidly rising population within a sustainable framework.

Although the Chamber had lobbied against popular government policies, such as a minimum wage and an alternative pension regime, Dilbert maintained that the organisation had never sacrificed long-term well-being for short-term goals. “We were the original champions for sustainability before anyone had even heard of the word,” he claimed.

He also said when the Chamber faces new challenges, it doesn’t just react but it leads the way. “We’re a catalyst, facilitating new partnerships: business to business, business to government; business to non-profit,” he said, noting the volunteer work of Chamber members and Cayman Made, a programme that protects, supports and promotes local businesses that create and manufacture their products here.

“By listening to our members and staying in touch through surveys, polls and events like the Economic Forum and Parliamentary Luncheon, we keep informed about issues that matter to you,” he told the members. “The Chamber’s annual state of business survey had put rising costs at the top of the members’ list of concerns, and while the Chamber couldn’t solve that problem, it could help to mitigate it.

“The extensive range of Chamber Training programmes helped businesses lower costs by helping their staff work more effectively. Over the past few years, we have faced many challenges but have always shown that by working together, we can continue to find ways to not only survive but thrive as we learn and adapt, becoming stronger whenever we face and overcome obstacles in our path,” Dilbert added.

As well as electing Lawson as president, the members elected Cristina Spratt as vice president. New members of the council are Tammi Sulliman, Robert Whorms and Jason Nehra. Also on the council are Colin Robinson (treasurer), Heather Halsey (secretary) and Omari Corbin (president-elect).