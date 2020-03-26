Thieves fail to steal from ATM

(CNS): Would-be thieves tried in vain to get money from an ATM machine at the post office in East End this morning without using a card. Shortly after 1:00am on Wednesday, 25 March, police responded to a report that the machine had been vandalized. They carried out investigations at the scene and discovered that, despite the damage, no cash was stolen because the suspects were not able to gain access to the ATM.

The matter is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the police website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.