COVID-19 tests still too few to help

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee at Coronavirus update, 25 March 2020

(CNS): Cayman has tested less than 150 people for COVID-19 because it doesn’t have enough tests. Despite the ability to test locally, a false negative has made the authorities even more reliant on the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the long time-lines for confirmation to inform us of transmission rates and whether positives are travel related cases or community spread. This means that tests cannot help us manage the pandemic here.

With more than 50 samples outstanding and over a hundred negative cases, nine people in Cayman have so far tested positive.

Six of those, including ‘patient zero’, the first person to die as a result of COVID-19 related complications, are all samples from Health City Cayman Islands. Two were from members of the community, both of whom had travel histories to countries with confirmed COVID-19 cases, including the patient with the false negative, and one related to a community transmission which has not yet been verified by CARPHA.

In theory, Cayman could also have a tenth case after a long-term resident here recently returned to his native Honduras, where he had tested positive for the virus and died. The authorities say they have not yet confirmed the details of that case but have made contact with his family to trace his possible contacts in the Cayman community.

Speaking at the press briefing Wednesday about Cayman’s inability to test and the danger that exposes us to, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee welcomed news that the CTMH Doctors Hospital was also going to begin testing. But with a worldwide shortage of the reagent and only around 150 tests available here, he said he was not sure if the hospital would be able to source the materials for the tests, especially these reagents which Dr Lee said the HSA is struggling to find.

It is becoming increasingly clear now that Cayman will not be able to manage its response to this dangerous virus through testing.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said this was why his government was trying to manage the pandemic by curtailing social interaction. He noted that around the world experts are “urging testing, testing, testing”, but given that Cayman is simply not able to test to any meaningful level, it has to act as though the virus is already in the community.

He said the need to lock people down to limit the spread and avoid what he has warned could be hundreds of deaths was crucial. The premier believes that the next ten days are a very risky time, referring to the hundreds of residents who have just returned to the island from places where the pandemic is raging.

But McLaughlin said that if people stay at home, obey the curfew and stop gathering together anywhere for the next ten days, there is still a possibility that the spread of the virus can be limited and largely contained. If that happens, many of the restrictions that have been imposed could be lifted, and while the borders remained closed, residents could still enjoy a slightly more normal life.