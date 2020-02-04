Gov’t urged not to allow 7MB doomed plan

What’s left of the beach in front of the Marriott Beach Resort on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): A complex engineering project that has been proposed to replace sand on a stretch of Seven Mile Beach is doomed to failure and will cause even more problems, the Department of Environment has warned. Urging government not to allow a coastal works application by the owners of the Marriott Beach Resort and several nearby condo complexes suffering beach erosion, the experts have said a beach re-nourishment exercise is required instead.

In its advice to Cabinet about this controversial application, the DoE was sympathetic to the problem of beach erosion in front of the hotel and the condos involved, which stretches for more than 1,000 feet. But they said the proposal to use sand-filed mattresses or ugly geotubes as a way to save the beach is “wholly inconsistent with contemporary coastal engineering practice for beach stabilization”.

According to expert engineers, it will not work and might not only exacerbate the problem but also make the beach look horrible.

The DoE said a much better plan is to import clean beach sand from the Bahamas, replenish the beach and remove some of the existing seawalls that caused the trouble in the first place. The answer does not lie with introducing more hard structures that are not aesthetic, prone to damage and will further retard the natural seasonal accretion of sand.

“The presently proposed plan is untenable,” the DoE said in submissions about the application, after consulting specialist independent coastal engineers and then sounding the alarm about the proposal.

“It will not achieve the described performance. It will be ultimately deleterious to the Marriott, Seven Mile Beach, and the Cayman Islands. The proposed plan should be rejected by the Marriott and by the Government,” the department stated very clearly.

But while the local DoE experts have constantly offered recommendations on planning applications about how to avoid beach loss and coastal erosion, they have consistently been ignored and as a result Cayman has a serious growing coastal erosion problem.

Their warnings about consequences have proved demonstrably well-founded, especially their longtime warnings about constructing seawalls and other structures on the beach without the appropriate setbacks, which is continuing to this day.

Just this week planning will be hearing an application for condos in North Side where the developer wants to cut the setback for the pool by half.

Coastal development in general, badly sited seawalls as well as planning regulations that have not protected beaches are long known to be the problems behind sand loss. But these are now being compounded by climate change and sea level rise.

The DoE said in the review that the erosion at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach is “significantly worse than in other areas due to the presence of hard structures such as seawalls and pool decks on the active beach”.

They said there is no doubt that the problem by the Marriott is serious and they understand it is impacting the hotel’s business. However, outlining in their submission both the engineers’ report and their own assessments, they found that this proposal is a very bad idea.

The DoE said the answer is a major replenishment project, which is not cheap. Its experts have estimated it will cost around US$1.5 million if the sand comes from the Bahamas. Previous smaller replenishment problems proved effected, and in combination with the removal of some of the offending sea walls and other structures, it would serve as a much longer and more realistic solution.

The DoE believes this should be a government-led and subsidized initiative because improving the beach in the area of concern will have positive implications for the entire island, in the same way that getting this wrong will have wider negative implications for the whole island.

In the conclusions about the application, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that misappropriate beach management, such as using unaesthetic geotubes on an already over-eroded beach will have far reaching consequences to the Cayman Islands beyond the subject property.

“Guests’ perception of an ugly, absent, or unusable sand beach along one major property quickly spreads like a cancer to the remainder of the beachfront, warranted or not,” she warned. “The reputation of Seven Mile Beach as a whole can become rapidly tarnished by the lack of beach or an unattractive, unusable beach.”

She added, “Prudent action to ensure the value and attractiveness of the beach along any few single properties along SMB is of great overall value to all of the properties along SMB and the Cayman Islands in general.”

The Marriot submitted the coastal works application last year in partnership with several neighbouring condo strata groups. The DoE said it relayed the recommendations to its own ministry in late November asking for an urgent meeting with their ministry and the planning ministry, but so far no response has been received to that urgent request.