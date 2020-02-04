Gov’t urged not to allow 7MB doomed plan
(CNS): A complex engineering project that has been proposed to replace sand on a stretch of Seven Mile Beach is doomed to failure and will cause even more problems, the Department of Environment has warned. Urging government not to allow a coastal works application by the owners of the Marriott Beach Resort and several nearby condo complexes suffering beach erosion, the experts have said a beach re-nourishment exercise is required instead.
In its advice to Cabinet about this controversial application, the DoE was sympathetic to the problem of beach erosion in front of the hotel and the condos involved, which stretches for more than 1,000 feet. But they said the proposal to use sand-filed mattresses or ugly geotubes as a way to save the beach is “wholly inconsistent with contemporary coastal engineering practice for beach stabilization”.
According to expert engineers, it will not work and might not only exacerbate the problem but also make the beach look horrible.
The DoE said a much better plan is to import clean beach sand from the Bahamas, replenish the beach and remove some of the existing seawalls that caused the trouble in the first place. The answer does not lie with introducing more hard structures that are not aesthetic, prone to damage and will further retard the natural seasonal accretion of sand.
“The presently proposed plan is untenable,” the DoE said in submissions about the application, after consulting specialist independent coastal engineers and then sounding the alarm about the proposal.
“It will not achieve the described performance. It will be ultimately deleterious to the Marriott, Seven Mile Beach, and the Cayman Islands. The proposed plan should be rejected by the Marriott and by the Government,” the department stated very clearly.
But while the local DoE experts have constantly offered recommendations on planning applications about how to avoid beach loss and coastal erosion, they have consistently been ignored and as a result Cayman has a serious growing coastal erosion problem.
Their warnings about consequences have proved demonstrably well-founded, especially their longtime warnings about constructing seawalls and other structures on the beach without the appropriate setbacks, which is continuing to this day.
Just this week planning will be hearing an application for condos in North Side where the developer wants to cut the setback for the pool by half.
Coastal development in general, badly sited seawalls as well as planning regulations that have not protected beaches are long known to be the problems behind sand loss. But these are now being compounded by climate change and sea level rise.
The DoE said in the review that the erosion at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach is “significantly worse than in other areas due to the presence of hard structures such as seawalls and pool decks on the active beach”.
They said there is no doubt that the problem by the Marriott is serious and they understand it is impacting the hotel’s business. However, outlining in their submission both the engineers’ report and their own assessments, they found that this proposal is a very bad idea.
The DoE said the answer is a major replenishment project, which is not cheap. Its experts have estimated it will cost around US$1.5 million if the sand comes from the Bahamas. Previous smaller replenishment problems proved effected, and in combination with the removal of some of the offending sea walls and other structures, it would serve as a much longer and more realistic solution.
The DoE believes this should be a government-led and subsidized initiative because improving the beach in the area of concern will have positive implications for the entire island, in the same way that getting this wrong will have wider negative implications for the whole island.
In the conclusions about the application, DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said that misappropriate beach management, such as using unaesthetic geotubes on an already over-eroded beach will have far reaching consequences to the Cayman Islands beyond the subject property.
“Guests’ perception of an ugly, absent, or unusable sand beach along one major property quickly spreads like a cancer to the remainder of the beachfront, warranted or not,” she warned. “The reputation of Seven Mile Beach as a whole can become rapidly tarnished by the lack of beach or an unattractive, unusable beach.”
She added, “Prudent action to ensure the value and attractiveness of the beach along any few single properties along SMB is of great overall value to all of the properties along SMB and the Cayman Islands in general.”
The Marriot submitted the coastal works application last year in partnership with several neighbouring condo strata groups. The DoE said it relayed the recommendations to its own ministry in late November asking for an urgent meeting with their ministry and the planning ministry, but so far no response has been received to that urgent request.
The DoE report can be found in the CNS Library.
Anyone wishing to see the coastal works application itself, however, must make an appointment with the ministry to view the plans at the Government Administration Building.
Vote No
I have zero sympathy for the owners of these properties. Call me a sceptic (is there any wonder) but:
1. We already know how this works. Government will ignore DOE and instead heed the mighty $$$.
2. This is what happens when you allow people to own and build property almost all the way up to the waterline. They should deal with it and lose their properties as they erode away, or put the $1.5 million into giving back the land and restructuring within their existing footprint. It was inevitable. At all times any reasonable owner / developer / purchaser and for that matter, planning official could see this was likely to happen, and only get worse over time. No matter how long ago they bought or built, it was always foreseeable.
3. It’s time for law reform to prohibit ‘private’ ownership of beaches. All boundaries should stop ✋ 6 foot short of the vegetation line, not the waterline. Between ‘private’ and walled off beaches, and cruise ship passengers, no wonder there’s already no room left for the rest of us on the beach. With a development/property boom, and (God forbid) yet more cruise ship cattle on the horizon, something needs to be done before its too late.
Can I get a witness? Perhaps we could petition about that!
Global warning.
The properties in question were generally built between 1981-1985. So 35-40 years ago. That’s a long time for the DoE to not really have any kind of plan in place. I suspect this will get addressed in about 10 years time. A bit like the iguanas. The DoE has its head in the sand so to speak…
Dont give them any of the beach back. When they had 5-6 rows of beach chairs, the beach was littered with trash. If you ever swam by the artificial reef there, you would see garbage underwater even a few chairs. Disgusting!
This happened because of bad planning decisions and not enforcing the laws. Mattresses with sand won’t solve this problem ,knock down the house and wall that was the start to this problem then watch the sand return. Anyone who has been here 30+ years knows the story. Planning really needs a change and update in their board too. No rim or reason or zoning being enforced. We also need to slow down development at this stage so we can catch up infrastructure wise.
Not to fear folks Minister Seymour will push it through as he does all of the other coastal works applications.
He likes big docks and he cannot lie.
Why don’t they knock down the wall a bit further north that started it all instead? Then the tacky hotel/strip mall that was also built without planning permission.
I really hope DOE isn’t hushed and shooed outside again in this situation like the port.