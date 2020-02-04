LGBT activists ask who will enforce BoR

Billie Bryan, President of Colours Cayman

(CNS): With no sign of the legal framework for same-sex relationships that the government was directed to create by the appeal court, local LGBT activist group, Colours Cayman, is worried that no one is enforcing the Bill of Rights and the situation will be worse once the constitutional reforms are in place. In a letter to Governor Martin Roper asking him to step in over marriage equality, they raise serious concerns that Caymanians will be forced to take all human right violations, not just gay rights, to the UK because no one here is upholding them.

“The fact that we are having to essentially beg for your intervention when there is a breach of the constitution and an order from our Court of Appeal to address it ‘expeditiously’ is not being acted upon, demonstrates that the current system adopted in the Cayman Islands constitution for ‘Part I’ is not working,” said Billie Bryan, the founder and president of the non-profit advocacy group, in her letter to Roper this week.

“This is so because it subordinates the fundamental rights and freedoms of all persons in the Cayman Islands to the whims of the majority to the extent that, locally, there is absolutely no effective legal means of ensuring the enforcement of the Bill of Rights,” she added.

Bryan wrote to Premier Alden McLaughlin last month raising concerns about the lack of enforcement regarding government’s violations of human rights in general as well as over this specific issue. But she said she has had no response or even an acknowledgment from him.

As a result she took her concerns to the governor. She has now urged him to explain how Caymanians will be able to protect their rights, given the current situation that has left the need for laws to be compatible with the Bill of Rights in the hands of a government that makes the unconstitutional legislation in the first place and has demonstrably failed to address human rights violations when they occur.

The LGBT group noted that previously, the only course of redress regarding laws found to be incompatible with the BoR by the courts, as was the case with marriage equality, was section 81 of the Constitution, which allowed the governor to legislate for Cayman if necessary. But the constitutional reforms, which the government expects will be implemented via an order in council this month, repeal that section, leaving no one here to stop the government from continually breaching the human rights of its citizens.

Bryan asked the governor directly why human rights do not appear to matter when all other parts of the constitution are treated differently.

“The local judiciary must enforce every single part of the constitution, even against the will of the majority, save for the Bill of Rights; now your powers to do so at your discretion are being repealed,” the activist wrote, as she urged some form of remedy. She warned that the UK was “setting the foundations for a system of governance” here where the elected government can trample over the rights of minorities and that the only protection now available was thousands of miles away.

“If protection and enforcement of the fundamental rights and freedoms of all people in the Cayman Islands can only be achieved by petitioning and pleading with Her Majesty to effect change in the law by way of Order in Council directly from their colonial master, how on earth is that a step in the correct direction of devolution and respect for the largely devolved system of governance?” she asked.

“Even if rarely engaged, there must be a local back-stop means by which to ensure that all persons in the Cayman Islands are able to have their fundamental rights and freedoms set forth in the Cayman Islands constitution enforced,” Bryan wrote. She added that it is absurd to suggest that “good governance” does not include having the power to ensure local adherence to the rule of law regarding human rights.

Bryan made it clear that the advocacy group has no desire to derail the constitutional reform. But she said there must be a solution that respects the local constitution, voted to be put in place by referendum and supported by a majority, and our ability to solve issues locally.

In the absence of any action to address a court finding of human rights violation in the well documented case of Day and Bodden and the lack of any provision for same-sex couples, Bryan said Colours was taking the issue to London and is lobbying the UK parliament, with plans to take the matter to the High Court in London on judicial review if the order in council affecting the constitutional reform goes ahead.

Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who were refused a marriage certificate because they are the same sex, took their case to the court and won. But the Court of Appeal struck down the move by the chief justice to change the marriage law from the bench, siding with the government’s interpretation of the constitution that the judiciary cannot legislate for parliament regarding the bill of rights.

While the appeal court declared the same incompatibility, they did not think that marriage equality was necessarily the only solution and directed government to introduce and equitable framework to “expeditiously” provide same-sex couples with civil unions of some kind.

That was in November, but without any set time-frame, three months later government has still not brought the necessary legislation. Having just ended its first meeting of the year with no date of return, there is still no indication when this law may be implemented. This despite the fact that for more than four years government has been well aware that it is violating the rights of Day, who is Caymanian, and her fiancée, Bodden, who is British.

However, they are not waiting around just in case government finally decides to address its long running violations of their rights and have appealed the decision of the appeal court by taking their case to the Privy Council, with the hope of still achieving full marriage equality.

Colours Cayman’s concern is that this could happen to any Caymanian applying to the courts to challenge what they see is the violation of their rights. That could be, for example, a challenge over the right to a fair trial, to practice the religion of a person’s choice, their freedom to move around or to assemble.

While the current case relates to the controversial subject of gay marriage, the advocacy group is arguing that this issue of a lack of ability to secure enforcement goes much further. This absence of a route to securing the rights set out in the Constitution undermines the entire validity of the Bill of Rights, rendering it “just an expression of desires and wishes only”.