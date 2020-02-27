Deputy speaker resigns on principle

MLA Bernie Bush

(CNS): Following news that the speaker of the Legislative Assembly is taking a “leave of absence” in light of his alleged assault of a woman last weekend, MLA Bernie Bush has announced his resignation as deputy speaker with immediate effect. While the premier apparently approves of the speaker’s temporary leave, Bush’s statement reflected the outrage of the community, expressed in CNS comments and on social media, that the speaker is getting off lightly.

The West Bay MLA said he could not “in good conscience… step up to fill a role that has been tainted by the weakness of the Unity Government”, which was taking the “politically expedient course of action” rather than “the morally right”.

Bush stated, “I started my political service on the premise that my principles will not be for sale or rent and remaining in the post as deputy speaker, in view of the current circumstances, would very much go against my core values.”

Although the government has still not issued an official announcement on the matter, McKeeva Bush has said he is taking a “leave of absence” rather than offer his resignation, despite the severity of the situation, the police investigation into the assault at a bar early Saturday morning, and the public pressure for the government to take appropriate action.

As deputy speaker, Bernie Bush was the obvious replacement as speaker. However, his resignation means that the government must look elsewhere.

Bernie Bush has gone further than other elected members in expressing his emotions on the matter, saying it left him “in an untenable situation when considering the severity and seriousness of this incident and the implications of Mr McKeeva Bush’s planned leave”.

He added, “Like many of you, this issue has prompted many conversations, not only within my personal circle and with constituents, but also with the leader of the opposition and some of my other colleagues as well. I am encouraged by the many people who refuse to stay silent and refuse to compromise their principles. More and more people are choosing to do the hard but right thing, instead of going along trying to justify the easy wrong.”

Noting that he is “first and foremost… a husband, a father of two wonderful daughters, and a grandfather to two very precious granddaughters”, he said, “I was raised to respect the role of women, not only in our homes but in our society as well.”

He added, “I cannot condone violence against anyone and as an elected leader, I certainly expect to be held to a higher, not lower, standard of conduct.”

Wishing McKeeva Bush well as he seeks “the help he needs”, Bernie Bush stated, “But with great powers come great responsibilities, and as a representative of the people I must always strive to lead by example.”

He urged the community to pray not only for the victim but also “the many other victims who have the unfortunate experience of dealing with violence. I also ask that you also pray for the many perpetrators of violence so that they may turn from the errors of their ways and find the peace that they need. As a community, we are making strides in standing up for what is right.”