Deputy speaker resigns on principle
(CNS): Following news that the speaker of the Legislative Assembly is taking a “leave of absence” in light of his alleged assault of a woman last weekend, MLA Bernie Bush has announced his resignation as deputy speaker with immediate effect. While the premier apparently approves of the speaker’s temporary leave, Bush’s statement reflected the outrage of the community, expressed in CNS comments and on social media, that the speaker is getting off lightly.
The West Bay MLA said he could not “in good conscience… step up to fill a role that has been tainted by the weakness of the Unity Government”, which was taking the “politically expedient course of action” rather than “the morally right”.
Bush stated, “I started my political service on the premise that my principles will not be for sale or rent and remaining in the post as deputy speaker, in view of the current circumstances, would very much go against my core values.”
Although the government has still not issued an official announcement on the matter, McKeeva Bush has said he is taking a “leave of absence” rather than offer his resignation, despite the severity of the situation, the police investigation into the assault at a bar early Saturday morning, and the public pressure for the government to take appropriate action.
As deputy speaker, Bernie Bush was the obvious replacement as speaker. However, his resignation means that the government must look elsewhere.
Bernie Bush has gone further than other elected members in expressing his emotions on the matter, saying it left him “in an untenable situation when considering the severity and seriousness of this incident and the implications of Mr McKeeva Bush’s planned leave”.
He added, “Like many of you, this issue has prompted many conversations, not only within my personal circle and with constituents, but also with the leader of the opposition and some of my other colleagues as well. I am encouraged by the many people who refuse to stay silent and refuse to compromise their principles. More and more people are choosing to do the hard but right thing, instead of going along trying to justify the easy wrong.”
Noting that he is “first and foremost… a husband, a father of two wonderful daughters, and a grandfather to two very precious granddaughters”, he said, “I was raised to respect the role of women, not only in our homes but in our society as well.”
He added, “I cannot condone violence against anyone and as an elected leader, I certainly expect to be held to a higher, not lower, standard of conduct.”
Wishing McKeeva Bush well as he seeks “the help he needs”, Bernie Bush stated, “But with great powers come great responsibilities, and as a representative of the people I must always strive to lead by example.”
He urged the community to pray not only for the victim but also “the many other victims who have the unfortunate experience of dealing with violence. I also ask that you also pray for the many perpetrators of violence so that they may turn from the errors of their ways and find the peace that they need. As a community, we are making strides in standing up for what is right.”
Category: Politics
The Hon. Bernie is a man of integrity. His actions in the house are genuine and honest. He can think for himself and is not an extension cord.
Having been elected on the coattails of KeKe, if Bernie had any principles, he’d resign as an MLA
#JOEYWHO is not a leader and cannot be trusted to do the right things.
In 2021 he has to go!
Bravo sir! Irrespective of anything, Bernie has positioned himself firmly on the side of the victim and other victims of violence and abuse. It is a matter of right and wrong and so far those on the side of right are disturbingly few.
Stand up to violence against women!
He resigned for one reason, he has not got the ability to do the job. He is incompetent and would rather stay in the background causing problems
Correct 5:50. A failed civil servant and a failed businessman, at least he is smart enough to know he could not sit up there and be Speaker.
I wonder if he genuinely resigned out of principle or he’s thrown the toys out the pram because McKeeva hasn’t been given the boot and he won’t get the job permanently.
Cut down the only one who stands on principle, You must be a Mckeeva man. Or are you only interested in saying bad things about good people?
Hey Roy, Tara, Joey. We can’t hear you. Man/Woman up. Or you can kiss your political careers goodbye.
Tara is a waste of time and an embarrassment as a leader she has to go! She is a female Alden.
Well said. She is weak minded and needs others to think for her.
Roy is spineless and blindly follows whatever Alden commands. He is a disappointment
Resigned- because he could not do the job of speaker-
Obviously you don’t know the man. Idiat!
Unfortunately I know him all too well. He will say anything to squirm his way out at rather than look one in the eye and speak the truth.
If Bush gets his way in the L.A. it has to be because he has smut on the others. Our only hope now is to rely on the Commissioner of Police and the Governor, both of whom are at arms length as they are not Caymanians.
We want Kurt Tibbetts as he is an educated man, excellent speaker and will be a good person for this position.
4:47 ? I don’t understand one word of that.
Well done Bernie, you are standing up for the people you represent which is what MLA’s are elected for, not to represent themselves and kowtow to those politicians with the most influence, who with the exception of Ezzard, should all be ashamed of themselves.
Good, Alden will have to appoint one of his clueless backbenchers to fill the role, I hope it is Barbara so she can finally find her long lost voice
I’m not an Alden fan but, i must correct nonsense: he does not have to appoint “one of his clueless backbenchers to fill the role”.
The Government can chose someone outside the House to be Speaker.
Do you remember that Mrs Mary Lawrence was a Speaker?
She certainly wasn’t a backbencher in the House.
So, know what you’re talking about before starting to write.
I’d be very happy to see Mr Kurt Tibbetts as Speaker.
Bernie must be the only MLA with Balls! The rest of them are jokes …
Actions speak volumes.
Talk is cheap.
Nice to see Bernie take a stand and take action.
Good move Bernie. Don’t be a pawn.
I’m sorry not really getting the point here..you’re resigning position as the appointment is only temporary? And why was it you didn’t speak out before?
I encourage every voter to call or e-mail their Elected Representative asking him/her to vote Yes to a Vote of No Confidence on M. Bush; per the Constitution, the Parliament can appoint an outsider as Speaker and this man has embarrassed the House and these islands too many times.
Please post email addresses and phone numbers.
Well done Bernie for not being a sell out!!!
Why was it ok then to join a unity government, which gave the ppm its majority govt when more than one member of the unity govt had been previously accused of violence against women. Why is this worse, and why is it now against your principles Mr Bernie. I believe they are all wrong and you should not have joined any of them. It’s all politicks. Even the rascals have an agenda, they want Mac out because he has power not because they really stand for anything moral. As a legislator, your first priority should be the law, and changing it to better the people. Your job is not to morally judge but to legislate.
At last a correct stand Mr B Bush
Good for you Bernie!
Bravo! Finally some courage, integrity and morality being shown by someone in the LA! I didn’t think I would live to see the day.
Now I hope every other MLA follows suit! It’s time for a COMPLETELY new government.
YES!!!!!!!! Bernie you have my support 24/7 365!! Thank you, Thank you!!! Now let’s put some fire on the woman beater!!
Yawn.
Principle my ass, purely politics.
Still, better than any other MLA with the exception of Ezzard.
Ahmen, and he now realises that he is not cut out for the role of Deputy Speaker and could not command the respect of the House of Parliament due to his sheer incompetence. A good extension cord my @$$!!!!
So true.
No. He does not want to facilitate the whitewash that seems to be going down, yet again.
Regardless. He has the —-s to resign.
Resign from what exactly – a role that he never had to undertake once ?
Now he has been given a chance to show some leadership for once and he rejects the opportunity to use that b!& @ssmout of his. You all take people for fool too much.
Feel the Bern!
Resign from a token title he was given in order to ensure the formation of the current Government. Before he fell out with Mac.
Yes. Politics. As Acting Speaker he will have to be neutral and not give his political views. Not a good thing in the year before elections.