Mac’s leave of absence unconstitutional, MLA says
(CNS): North Side MLA Ezzard Miller has noted, in response to House Speaker McKeeva Bush’s announcement that he is taking a leave of absence from the post, that there is nothing in the Cayman Islands Constitution that allows for such a move. Having been the first MLA to publicly call for Bush’s resignation or removal from the office of speaker following his alleged assault of a woman at a bar last weekend, Miller has reiterated this position, pointing out that they are the only two options that are in accordance with the Constitution.
Bush has now publicly stated that he “will take an immediate leave of absence from the duties of speakership”.
Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has not yet issued a general statement on this major development for the country, has apparently given this action his blessing, telling the Cayman Compass that it will enable Bush “to deal with the personal issues he identified in his previous statement and allow the investigation currently underway to be completed unhindered by perceptions”.
However, Miller has expressed serious concern about this decision in a statement issued Thursday morning, saying that while this “may be an acceptable political solution to some”, he cannot agree to it until a few pertinent questions “are satisfactorily answered”.
Firstly, he wants to know who has granted Bush this leave of absence, adding that “surely the speaker cannot grant himself a leave of absence”.
“There are many other undisclosed details of this leave of absence that the public has a right to know, including the terms and conditions, the period of this leave of absence and date of commencement, the kind of professional help being sought, and who acts in his absence,” Miller stated.
He also has questions about Bush’s current trip to London, noting that no details, including dates, were disclosed before his visit to the UK, where he is representing the Cayman Islands in his role as speaker.
However, his main issue is the question of which section of the Constitution authorises anyone to grant the speaker a leave of absence, making it clear that he believes there is none.
Addressing section 65, which deals with the roles of speaker and deputy speaker, Miller noted that there is no reference to a leave of absence by the speaker, “so I can only conclude there is no constitutional authority for anyone to grant” this.
Regarding any mental health issues of members of the Legislative Assembly, he said the only part of the Constitution that deals with this is section 62 (1) (d), which states that disqualification applies to “a person certified to be insane or otherwise adjudged to be of unsound mind under any law in force in the Cayman Islands”.
However, Miller stressed that he is not suggesting that this section be invoked in the current situation.
He said that although he has some empathy for the speaker regarding his admitted mental issues, “I will not support any process not grounded in the Constitution to allow him to seek the help he needs.”
In his previous statement on Tuesday, Miller suggested that Bush resign or be removed. In the release issued Thursday, he expanded on this, pointing to the specific sections in the Constitution that dictate these as the only two options. These are section 65 (2) (b), which allows for Bush to resign his position as speaker, and section 65 (2) (f), which allows for his removal by a two-thirds majority of MLAs.
Category: Politics
Sign Petition:
https://www.change.org/p/cayman-islands-government-remove-mckeeva-bush-from-government-for-abuse-and-inappropriate-behaviour?signed=true
If you want a good laugh today, take a read of this per the Compass:
“However Premier McLaughlin, responding to Miller’s statement Thursday, told the Cayman Compass, “Mr. Bush has taken a temporary leave of absence for a yet undetermined period to deal with the personal issues he has mentioned in both his statements. He has not vacated the office of Speaker. There is nothing unconstitutional or unprecedented in the Speaker taking a leave of absence. This is exactly what would be done if he was physically ill and unable to carry out his duties as Speaker.””
https://www.caymancompass.com/2020/02/27/miller-maintains-call-for-bush-to-resign/
So what they are in essence admitting is that this “leave of absence” is for show, he will still be paid fully, he will still technically be speaker, he just has to go away for a bit, this isn’t actually any disciplinary action, its just damage control and trying to spin this so that Mckeeva can try to control the narrative
This section says it all:
“This is exactly what would be done if he was physically ill and unable to carry out his duties as Speaker.” – Except he isn’t physically Ill Alden, he got drunk, there were witnesses, and it fits every pattern of his behavior that we have seen throughout his adult life what part of that do you not get, he went out, got drunk and beat someone up, then had the audacity to lie about what he was doing there in his ‘apology’ and now you are covering for him
This entire situation is just getting worse and worse as the days go on, this set of MLAs now controlling the LA have proven they have no ethics, no principles and not even a modicum of moral fibre
Mckeeva Bush is not the victim in this scenario, nor should all stops be rolled out for him, if any other person on this island had done what he did, they would have been arrested there and then, not only has he not even so much as been detained almost a week later but he was allowed to leave the jurisdiction on an international flight.
A leave of absence isn’t punishment, this is essentially a vacation, a paid vacation
That’s what this has come down to folks, beat the shit out of someone as an elected official and you won’t be held accountable you won’t even have to issue a sincere apology and take responsibility for your actions, you just get a paid vacation
This isn’t a slap on the wrist, the only slap involved in this entire ordeal are the slaps and punches Mckeeva gave that poor woman
This is enraging, and people need to say enough is enough, I hope as many people as possible show up to the planned protest
TLDR: Mckeeva Bush gets drunk in public, beats someone up… his punishment according to Alden? A paid vacation, now thats PROGRESSIVE
Cayman has had far too many corrupt government employees and officials sitting with their feet up collecting a paycheck after being involved in wrongdoing. Which is bad enough.
But at least with the others there was some small measure of doubt! This is an open and shut case! Open the door to the LA and shut it behind him!
No. If they do not vote him out now we should call for an early election. They would then be unfit to govern.
He should be removed from the role of speaker, end of story. That should have been the first and easiest decision anyone had to make. Thats an absolute minimum and anything less than that is disgraceful.
Our so called leaders should be figuring out how to quickly remove him from his WB seat and hold a bye election. This man does not belong any the LA at all.
Then we need to quickly have him charged by RCIPS so his pathetic excuses and grovelling for sympathy can be examined in open court- with previous victims sought so we can decide if this was a pattern of behaviour.
Then if he is convicted the courts can decide if a custodial sentence is appropriate. I will be outside encouraging them to lock him up.
Instead we get this “leave of absence” bullshit. Alden and the other spineless buffoons hope it will all be quietly forgotten. We CANNOT let that happen.
I hope others are as angry about this as I am.
He can fool some of the people some of the time but he can never fool Ezzard because Ezzard knows the constitution and the law unlike the rest of them. McKeeva the time for you to shut up and go away is long overdue. Please leave and don’t let the door hit you…. etc etc etc.
Thanks Ezzard for putting the pressure on the Premier, so that he does the correct thing – that is to remove Mr Bush from the L.A.!
It’s so GREAT to have a representative like Mr Miller, who will speak out in regards to wrong doing!
They will not do anything as he has too many IOU’s he can call. You scratch my back and I will scratch yours. That is what we have come to here politically.
Alden made a pact with the devil. He is afraid that when Bush is removed his “unity govt” will collapse. The sad truth is Alden will not do anything to jeopardize being in power, even if that means turning a blind eye to a woman beater.
Aldart has his own selfish agenda.
Caymanians, please pressure your elected district MLAs and demand that they vote to remove the Speaker in accordance with section 65 (2) (f), which allows for his removal by a two-thirds majority of MLA. If our elected MLAs do not currently have the political will to remove this man from office, then we must make it clear to them that they will NOT BE RE-ELECTED if they do not vote him out now!
Geez most won’t even speak out against him beating the poor woman.