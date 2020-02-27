Mac’s leave of absence unconstitutional, MLA says

MLA Ezzard Miller

(CNS): North Side MLA Ezzard Miller has noted, in response to House Speaker McKeeva Bush’s announcement that he is taking a leave of absence from the post, that there is nothing in the Cayman Islands Constitution that allows for such a move. Having been the first MLA to publicly call for Bush’s resignation or removal from the office of speaker following his alleged assault of a woman at a bar last weekend, Miller has reiterated this position, pointing out that they are the only two options that are in accordance with the Constitution.

Bush has now publicly stated that he “will take an immediate leave of absence from the duties of speakership”.

Premier Alden McLaughlin, who has not yet issued a general statement on this major development for the country, has apparently given this action his blessing, telling the Cayman Compass that it will enable Bush “to deal with the personal issues he identified in his previous statement and allow the investigation currently underway to be completed unhindered by perceptions”.

However, Miller has expressed serious concern about this decision in a statement issued Thursday morning, saying that while this “may be an acceptable political solution to some”, he cannot agree to it until a few pertinent questions “are satisfactorily answered”.

Firstly, he wants to know who has granted Bush this leave of absence, adding that “surely the speaker cannot grant himself a leave of absence”.

“There are many other undisclosed details of this leave of absence that the public has a right to know, including the terms and conditions, the period of this leave of absence and date of commencement, the kind of professional help being sought, and who acts in his absence,” Miller stated.

He also has questions about Bush’s current trip to London, noting that no details, including dates, were disclosed before his visit to the UK, where he is representing the Cayman Islands in his role as speaker.

However, his main issue is the question of which section of the Constitution authorises anyone to grant the speaker a leave of absence, making it clear that he believes there is none.

Addressing section 65, which deals with the roles of speaker and deputy speaker, Miller noted that there is no reference to a leave of absence by the speaker, “so I can only conclude there is no constitutional authority for anyone to grant” this.

Regarding any mental health issues of members of the Legislative Assembly, he said the only part of the Constitution that deals with this is section 62 (1) (d), which states that disqualification applies to “a person certified to be insane or otherwise adjudged to be of unsound mind under any law in force in the Cayman Islands”.

However, Miller stressed that he is not suggesting that this section be invoked in the current situation.

He said that although he has some empathy for the speaker regarding his admitted mental issues, “I will not support any process not grounded in the Constitution to allow him to seek the help he needs.”

In his previous statement on Tuesday, Miller suggested that Bush resign or be removed. In the release issued Thursday, he expanded on this, pointing to the specific sections in the Constitution that dictate these as the only two options. These are section 65 (2) (b), which allows for Bush to resign his position as speaker, and section 65 (2) (f), which allows for his removal by a two-thirds majority of MLAs.