Bush agrees to ‘temporary’ leave

Speaker McKeeva Bush in the Legislative Assembly

(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush is expected to formally announce that he is taking a leave of absence from his job presiding over the Legislative Assembly in the wake of allegations of assault against him last weekend. Bush has not yet released a statement but CNS has learned he is planning to “take an immediate leave of absence” in his role as speaker of the LA to take the grief counselling and emotional stress management that he spoke about in the statement he released Monday.

However, Bush is expected to retain his West Bay West constituency seat as he goes about dealing with his now admitted alcohol and mental health issues.

There is no indication how long Bush is expected to be out of the speaker’s seat, but with the ongoing police investigation into the assault and enormous public pressure, it appears Bush had few options.

It is not yet clear who will replace McKeeva Bush as speaker, though Bernie Bush is currently deputy speaker.

