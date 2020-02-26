Bush agrees to ‘temporary’ leave
(CNS): Speaker McKeeva Bush is expected to formally announce that he is taking a leave of absence from his job presiding over the Legislative Assembly in the wake of allegations of assault against him last weekend. Bush has not yet released a statement but CNS has learned he is planning to “take an immediate leave of absence” in his role as speaker of the LA to take the grief counselling and emotional stress management that he spoke about in the statement he released Monday.
However, Bush is expected to retain his West Bay West constituency seat as he goes about dealing with his now admitted alcohol and mental health issues.
There is no indication how long Bush is expected to be out of the speaker’s seat, but with the ongoing police investigation into the assault and enormous public pressure, it appears Bush had few options.
It is not yet clear who will replace McKeeva Bush as speaker, though Bernie Bush is currently deputy speaker.
Check back to CNS for more on this story later.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Politics
every time there’s an update, this louse disgusts me even more. Besides a self evaluation of grief and work related stress to justify assaulting a woman as per his first statement, I’m assuming until this next one comes out he’s also the one dictating a leave of absence.
FORMALLY CHARGE THE FELLA, HAVE HIM BROUGHT TO COURT, GRANT HIM A PSYCHIATRIC EVALUATION, IF GUILTY, SENTENCE HIM ACCORDINGLY, – DON’T PERMIT HIM TO CREATE HIS OWN COURSE TO FOLLOW WHEN THERE’S BEEN A CRIME OF ASSAULT & BATTERY COMMITTED.
Anyone wanna bet the investigation goes no where?
I imagine this is an attempt to try and get out of the public eye and avoid criminal conviction. Lets not forget, assault and bodily harm is a criminal offense and not a civil one. A ticket to northward needs to be the order, not a “temporary” leave of his duties.
Leave of absence means you can come back to the position. No; the People want him to resign from the Chair. If his people want to vote him back as their MP in the next election, it is up to them.
They couldn’t decide this over Skype? I wonder if there scoping good rehabilitation centers in the UK. Two birds one stone.
‘Hello, my Nama is Mckeeva and I have issues.’
There that’s the counselling done, can I go back to my job now?
“I suggest you don’t try to help me”
It’s all about him and his “emotional” and “stress” problems.
No shame , no remorse, it’s back to business as usual as no one has the guts to get rid of this repeat offender .
Straight out of “crisis/negative publicity management 101″……….
R e s i g n !
#SheIsSupported
Step one is completed.
Now take the next step and RESIGN FROM THE LEGISLATIVE ASSEMBLY. The good people of West Bay deserve much better than this.
GO!
#notevenclosetoenough
#lockhimup
#pos
If he thinks that will quiet the people, he is sadly mistaken. No mention of his alcohol problem.
This should be PERMANENT! Not temporary. Nuf said.
All constituents should petition for his PERMANENT resignation of McKeeva Bush. His continual disregard for the law has been and iconti ues to be dispicable, dishonest and disrespectful.
PPM should ‘man-up’ and set an example for Government’s moral, ethical and behavorial standards!!
Certainly, as Caymanians we deserve at least that!!
Not good enough!
Not enough woman beater.
Temporary? Lmao only in cayman
Guess it would’ve played out better where you come from ?
Couple points I was thinking as I read this
-They will want to put in someone who is pro port as the temporary speaker which rules out Bernie Bush and any members of the opposition, it will either be one of the PPM backbenchers or someone from outside of the house who is loyal to the PPM, because elevating an anti port member of the opposition to the role while not having the votes to remove him if necessary would be the peak of stupidity for this government
Also It is clear now if it comes down to it, Alden is not willing to jeopardize his majority even on a matter as cut and dry as this
this is less than a slap on the wrist, at least a slap on the wrist is final, this non-action leaves the door wide open for Mckeeva to wait a couple months till after the summer when this is no longer at the forefront of people’s minds and step back up into the role, people will still be angry but by that point it will be the sort of residual anger that is normal for Cayman
– I also wouldn’t expect any criminal charges seeing as Alden has probably been liaising directly with the DPP and Governor over the past 5 days figuring out just how bad this is
If there were any large prospects of a serious charge I think they wouldn’t have bothered with this temporary measure
This is temporary measure meant as damage control for the short term, plain as day
So in all likelihood Mckeeva will get away with this sort of behavior again, and will be left to run for reelection in 2021
As a warning, if you actually care about law and order in this country, or the protection of women or even basic standards of ethics and civility for members of public office
Now is the time to fight, the PPM are now complicit and clearly have no interest in seeing this issue handled
They had days to respond publicly, they waited to see what the public reaction to Mckeeva’s story would be and now they have decided to be on letting this blow over in a couple months
If this happens persons in power will never be accountable to us again
We have to Protest, write letters or emails, show up to your MLAs office, call your MLAs, call them out in public, do whatever it takes
If Mckeeva gets away with this any MLAs in the government’s good graces are officially above the law, understand that
Do any of us for a second think that if Kenneth Bryan had gone out gone drunk and assaulted someone in public that the PPM would for a second sit back and let this be a small issue (as an example)?
How pathetic from the rest of them. Letting him make the moves publicly in an attempt to save face.
I’ll register to vote tomorrow just to have a chance of being on the jury that finally puts his sorry ass where it belongs.
#lockhimup
They think we will be placated with the barest bare minimum of repercussions for his actions? Hell no!
Woe is me, shame and scandal in de family…
What BS. Grief counselling after 9 years. Mental health. And now not touching alcohol. The Islands are not stupid. Unlike the RCIPS command team that dealt with this at the weekend. When are they going to arrest and interview him?
Good on you Mac for seeking help. May God richly bless and remember you.
Oh after the attack and numerous other instances of his lewd, un-diplomatic like behaviour, god must richly bless him. You people are the worst.
So wait, he gets to make the call…?????
Temporary!?? What the actual $&#%!?!
The “leave” from the Speakers Chair, MUST be for good. He has tarnished the Speakers Office and must not be allowed to ever return. And I suggest that the Speaker now be someone from outside the current composition of LA members.
This is not good enough. He must resign. Along with the Port Project the majority of the Cayman people do not want them. Neither bring anything constructive to Cayman.
Another backroom deal in the hopes that this will blow over and he will be able to go back in as speaker and say “all is well”
Not good enough Alden
Not nearly good enough
He should have been forced to get help in 2017 with that Casino incident
This is a bridge too far, you don’t just get to get piss drunk and attack someone and say “my bad”
He needs to go, full stop
Vote No
This is not enough Alden! Temporary leave is unacceptable where are the criminal charges?
McKeeva Bush should never have even had a choice in this matter. The Unity government members failed to act and do the right thing.
How much more evidence does the RCIPS need to charge for assault and battery plus drunk and disorderly behavior?
Alden McLaughlin has again cut another sweetheart deal with McKeeva and proves they will do anything to retain power. Big Mac is the tail that wags the dog!
VOTE THEM ALL OUT in 2021 for a Better Cayman