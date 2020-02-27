Suspect arrested for drug, robbery and gun crime

(CNS): A driver who was stopped by police around noon on Tuesday, 25 February, along Academy Way in George Town was arrested on suspicion of possession of cocaine with intent to supply as well as in relation to a robbery that took place at Shedden Road, George Town, on 21 February, police said Thursday.

The home of the 22-year-old man, of George Town, was later searched and a loaded handgun was recovered.

Following the recovery of the weapon a 36-year-old-woman of George Town was arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm but granted police bail.

The 22-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of this offense, and today, Thursday 27 February, he was charged with possession of cocaine, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of an unlicensed firearm (ammunition).

He was granted police bail relative to the robbery incident and was expected to appear in summary court Thursday afternoon.