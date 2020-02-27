Old fuel tanks contaminate soil at ORIA

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Ongoing upgrades at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) have uncovered an old but previously unknown issue, namely contaminated soil from old tanks at the site of the old Rubis fuel farm. The Cayman Islands Airports Authority said the problem was discovered during excavation for the construction of the new aircraft parking area at ORIA, to the east of the current ramp, when “an odour of fuel was detected”.

The CIAA said Tuesday that the problem was being mitigated under the direction of Water Authority-Cayman and was expected to be rectified within 48 hours.

They did not say who was rectifying the issue, who was responsible or who was paying for the work.