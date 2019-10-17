Developers must register with DCI

(CNS): The deadline for property developers operating in the Cayman Islands to register with the Department of Commerce and Investment as a Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession is just two weeks away. Anyone who develops or sells property in Cayman without using a real estate agent is now required to register under new rules that emerged following Cayman’s review by the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force and the increased effort here to combat financial crime.

In the report published in March, a number of gaps in Cayman’s efforts to combat financial crime were identified, especially unregulated businesses not related to offshore finance, such as jewellery traders and property developers, given the vulnerability of these sectors to money laundering, among other crimes.

The CFATF found that developers here are selling a significant amount of expensive properties directly to customers and were not subject to any oversight. The report said there was no in-depth understanding of the risks posed by these developers, creating a major gap in Cayman’s anti-money laundering and financial crime framework.

As a result, the government has been holding workshops and education session and now requires developers to register at the DCI Business Licensing Counter at the Government Administration Building before 31 October or visit the Designated Non-Financial Business and Profession section of the DCI website here.

For additional information, contact enforcement@dci.gov.ky

Related

Category: Local News