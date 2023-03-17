Lawyers urge leniency for Watson and Blake in football fraud

Canover Watson (left) and Bruce Blake

(CNS): Attorneys representing Canover Watson (52) and Bruce Blake (51) urged leniency for their clients on Thursday as they argued that the convictions against the two men in a football-related fraud were not the most serious crimes of their kind, as prosecutors had contended. Watson is facing a potentially long sentence after he was convicted of several offences, including money laundering. But Blake’s lawyer pressed the judge for a suspended sentence, despite the crown’s argument that he should also go to jail.

Following lengthy arguments before Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale about the need to balance punishment with rehabilitation and the circumstances of the crime with the circumstances of the men, the judge adjourned the case and bailed Watson and Blake for a further week. She said a date would be determined later for when she would deliver the sentencing ruling because the submissions were impactful and she needed time to consider them carefully.

Eloise Marshall KC, who represented the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in the twelve-week fraud case involving both the Cayman Islands Football Association and the regional body, CONCACAF, argued that the fraud was serious, sophisticated, protracted and had caused significant harm to the jurisdiction.

She said there were no mitigating circumstances, with the exception of Blake’s previous good character. However, she detailed a long list of what she said were aggravating factors, from the breach of trust committed by the men, who were at the time both executives with the football bodies, to Watson’s attempts to blame others.

Marshall urged the court to consider consecutive sentencing for Watson and told the court that the custody threshold was clearly passed in the case against Blake. She stressed the damage to the reputation of the Cayman Islands in this case and its cross-border elements.

This is an issue that has also been raised by the government as it waits for a decision by the Financial Action Task Force to take this jurisdiction off its grey list. In light of concerns about Cayman’s prosecution record for money laundering, officials have indicated, albeit indirectly, that the conclusion of this case could help get the jurisdiction removed from the list.

Last month, Financial Services Minister André Ebanks said that the authorities here must demonstrate that successful and effective money laundering cases have been dealt with from start to finish. This case is the only conviction the crown has secured for that crime where a sentence is currently outstanding.

While Marshall said that this fraud was a high category of offending, Watson’s lawyer, Dapinder Singh KC, told the court that in the grand scheme of things, it was very easy to think of many global cases that were far more serious than this and it was not the worst type of offending when it comes to fraud nor was it particularly sophisticated.

One of the charges that Watson was found guilty of was the serious offence of money laundering. However, the first crime charged in this case, which all of the other charges stemmed from, was not theft but ‘secret commissions’, which carries a maximum of five years in jail.

The crown’s case is that Watson falsified invoices for football equipment worth around $1.5 million, which CONCACAF paid, but Watson and the various shell companies he set up did not supply the full goods. The money laundering charges relate to his efforts to clean up the ill-gotten gains from the fraud.

Given his role in the CarePay scandal, which led to convictions for what the crown said were similar offences, Watson is facing a double-digit sentence.

However, Singh urged the court to balance deterrence and punishment with the need to rehabilitate Watson and help him remain crime-free, as he has been since these offences were committed more than a decade ago.

He said Watson was already a ruined man and he should receive a “just and proportionate sentence” in line with the guidelines and the general principles relating to the totality of a sentence where several offences are committed at the same time. He also urged the court not to double count the aggravating circumstances claimed by the crown.

Meanwhile, Cairns Nelson KC argued on behalf of Blake that he had played only a secondary role in the crime and was not motivated by money when he assisted his now estranged friend, Watson. He said Blake was not aware of the full extent of the fraud and while he had been convicted of false accounting, he had been acquitted by the jury of money laundering.

Nelson said that there was “room for mercy” and the judge could “achieve justice” where his client was concerned with a suspended sentence. He pointed out that Blake has no previous convictions, and his generous financial support of CIFA during this period and since then shows he was not motivated by personal gain.

Both Watson and Blake continue to deny they have committed any crimes. As a result, the court heard that neither man was credited with showing any remorse.