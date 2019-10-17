Police battle rogue ‘brunch’ drivers

(CNS): The RCIPS has said that it has received numerous complaints about rogue driving, which is increasing the current traffic chaos. The police also raised concerns yet again over drunk drivers, in particular, drivers who attend Sunday brunches, consuming “an exorbitant amount of alcoholic beverages” and then driving home. Drinking and driving is now a priority for police to discourage and prevent, so officers are increasing their presence along main thoroughfares on Sunday afternoons.

However, there are a catalogue of other problems fuelling complaints and road congestion. Police said drivers are failing to use indicators at turns or when entering roundabouts, which is undermining traffic flow and causing accidents. Traffic officers said it was imperative that motorists use indicators so all road users are aware of their direction of travel and turning intentions. Failing to indicate is also an offense, with a CI$100 penalty.

Another issue is inconsiderate driving and motorists who change lanes or get in the wrong lane on roundabouts or at major junctions.

“You should choose your lanes, based on your direction of travel, well in advance before approaching the roundabout so that you can avoid causing confusion and traffic build-up,” the police stated. “Motorists should not stop on roundabouts and once you have entered a roundabout, you should not give way. You must always exit the roundabout in the lane that you entered on.”

Distracted driving also continues to be a major concern on the roads too, the police said. Drivers not paying attention at junctions can break the traffic flow, adding to the congestion. “When operating a motor vehicle, driving should be your only priority,” traffic officers warned.

Driving and using a mobile phone is an offense according the Traffic Law and carries a penalty of CI$150. So far this year, officers have issued just under 400 tickets for this offense. In the event of a collision, you might also be charged with inattention or even careless driving if it is discovered that the result of the collision was due to the driver being distracted.

Speeding and dangerous driving are other major causes for concern, with over 1,300 speeding tickets recorded for speeds over 55 miles per hour this year. Police said that was a major concern since the maximum speed for the entire Cayman Islands is 50mph and on most roads far lower.

Officers have recorded vehicles going in excess of 95mph, which, given how speeding fines work, can be a costly adrenaline rush for drivers. The traffic law provides for incremental fines for speeding at CI$20 per mile over the limit and CI$40 per mile over the limit if you are recorded speeding in a school zone.

Although tickets are capped at CI$500, drivers recorded speeding over that cost will be warned for prosecution as well for dangerous driving. Anyone caught driving double the speed limit, for example 60mph on a 30mph road, will automatically be disqualified from driving for at least six months.

Last Sunday after the first ‘brunch’ patrols were introduced, ten tickets were given to speeding drivers.

