Police battle rogue ‘brunch’ drivers
(CNS): The RCIPS has said that it has received numerous complaints about rogue driving, which is increasing the current traffic chaos. The police also raised concerns yet again over drunk drivers, in particular, drivers who attend Sunday brunches, consuming “an exorbitant amount of alcoholic beverages” and then driving home. Drinking and driving is now a priority for police to discourage and prevent, so officers are increasing their presence along main thoroughfares on Sunday afternoons.
However, there are a catalogue of other problems fuelling complaints and road congestion. Police said drivers are failing to use indicators at turns or when entering roundabouts, which is undermining traffic flow and causing accidents. Traffic officers said it was imperative that motorists use indicators so all road users are aware of their direction of travel and turning intentions. Failing to indicate is also an offense, with a CI$100 penalty.
Another issue is inconsiderate driving and motorists who change lanes or get in the wrong lane on roundabouts or at major junctions.
“You should choose your lanes, based on your direction of travel, well in advance before approaching the roundabout so that you can avoid causing confusion and traffic build-up,” the police stated. “Motorists should not stop on roundabouts and once you have entered a roundabout, you should not give way. You must always exit the roundabout in the lane that you entered on.”
Distracted driving also continues to be a major concern on the roads too, the police said. Drivers not paying attention at junctions can break the traffic flow, adding to the congestion. “When operating a motor vehicle, driving should be your only priority,” traffic officers warned.
Driving and using a mobile phone is an offense according the Traffic Law and carries a penalty of CI$150. So far this year, officers have issued just under 400 tickets for this offense. In the event of a collision, you might also be charged with inattention or even careless driving if it is discovered that the result of the collision was due to the driver being distracted.
Speeding and dangerous driving are other major causes for concern, with over 1,300 speeding tickets recorded for speeds over 55 miles per hour this year. Police said that was a major concern since the maximum speed for the entire Cayman Islands is 50mph and on most roads far lower.
Officers have recorded vehicles going in excess of 95mph, which, given how speeding fines work, can be a costly adrenaline rush for drivers. The traffic law provides for incremental fines for speeding at CI$20 per mile over the limit and CI$40 per mile over the limit if you are recorded speeding in a school zone.
Although tickets are capped at CI$500, drivers recorded speeding over that cost will be warned for prosecution as well for dangerous driving. Anyone caught driving double the speed limit, for example 60mph on a 30mph road, will automatically be disqualified from driving for at least six months.
Last Sunday after the first ‘brunch’ patrols were introduced, ten tickets were given to speeding drivers.
See UK video below on how to negotiate roundabouts:
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police
The police themselves do not indicate. Can I pull them over and give them a ticket?
explain why school buses are stopping in the middle of roundabouts. I have seen this on a number of occasions. They are too lazy to go down the road, cause it would mean they actually have to turn around. So they inconvenience everyone, by stopping on a roundabout.
“Drinking and driving is now a priority for police“…the RCIPS keep saying. Show us please.
“You must always exit the roundabout in the lane that you entered on.”
This is information needs to be further clarified to also explain which exit you must take if you enter in the left lane.
To my knowledge if you enter in the left lane, you are only allowed to pass one exit maximum and must exit on the second exit. In other words, if you intend to exit at the third or fourth exit, you must enter the roundabout in the right lane then switch to left lane after passing the second exit.
Cars passing more than one exit while in the left lane cause accidents. I see near misses because of this every day!
“Motorists should not stop on roundabouts ..” Explains why I saw a cop car parked on the outside lane of the Cost U Less roundabout along with another car, which he had presumably pulled over. Could easily have turned off into Lime Tree Bay, but no – lets just block a whole lane on the roundabout.
On the Esterley Tibbetts and Linford Pierson Highways; Please use the left lane unless you are overtaking. If you are in the right lane and you are not going faster than the car in left lane, you should overtake that car (within the speed limit) then move to the left lane. If you are driving below the speed limit in the right lane and a car behind you wants to pass, please indicate left and then move to the left lane. Thank you!
Use the left hand lane unless you are overtaking – do not need to say anything else!
“You must always exit the roundabout in the lane that you entered on.” – I think this guy needs to go back and learn how to use a roundabout as well. Unless the roundabout is dual entry and exit, you merge into the outside lane after you pass the last exit before yours, otherwise you cut off traffic.
How about speed cameras that will pay for themselves through the thousands of offenders that they will catch on a monthly basis, and a user friendly online payment system that would allow one to pay online, heck they could even do it through PayPal.
Then the police would have a bit more capacity to deal with the drunk drivers and everything else.
Thanks CNS for bringing to light the fines associated with these offences but does anyone know a single person that has been ticketed for not indicating?
Great to see a police presence in the mornings and evenings. Are they giving out fines at the same time if they observe drivers flouting the rules??
The levels of dangerous driving are truly horrendous .. Yesterday a driver tried to overtake between the two cars already in the roundabout, and a couple of days ago a driver actually forced his way against the flow of traffic within the roundabout to avoid having to go all the way around!
Hopefully restraining children and pets while driving is on the list as well. Saw a driver with a yappy dog on her lap ..
These are the same morons who just yesterday were stopping residents of Crewe Road who work East of Kings Sports Centre from accessing their homes without taking the bypass all the way down to Jose’s and joint back in the traffic. I wouldn’t be concerned about them catching too many drunk drivers on a Sunday.
Yet the brunch bunch still drive better than the church crew.
the blood of christ is potent stuff!
more lip service from the police farce….
how many times have they ticketed someone for failing to use indicators????
my dash cam records 1000’s of incidents everyday….what are the police doing?