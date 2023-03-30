Seven bills rolled out to tackle AML issues

(CNS): Seven amendment bills to strengthen the powers of the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA) and widen the anti-money laundering net have been published in the government gazette. The bills propose changing laws that were passed as far back as 2010 and as recently as 2021 to help the regulator apply “proportionate and dissuasive sanctions” to individuals that fall under its supervision.

The changes were made in consultation with local members of the financial services industry and are now open for wider public consultation. All seven are expected to be presented by Financial Services Minister André Ebanks at the next sitting of parliament.

“Ultimately, they are intended to improve our AML enforcement regime and further strengthen our local and international cooperation,” Ebanks said. “This maintains the integrity of the local and international financial services industry.”

If they pass, the bills will extend CIMA’s sanctions to those in partnerships, exempted liability partnerships (ELPs), limited liability partnerships (LLPs), partners of such partnerships, and unincorporated associations other than a partnership, as well as those concerned in the management or control of such associations.

Amendments to the Monetary Authority Act will also allow CIMA to spontaneously share non-public information of criminal conduct it has uncovered during the course of its duties with an overseas regulatory authority.

The Monetary Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023 introduces clauses that propose enhancing international cooperation with overseas regulatory authorities, allowing CIMA to provide information, either proactively or upon request, relating to criminal conduct it discovers during the performance of its regulatory functions. The changes also simplify the exchange of information process with the local beneficial ownership competent authority and extend the application of the disgorgement principle to prevent those who breach the law from gaining financially.