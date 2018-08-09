Police expand recruitment drive to non-locals

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is extending the current recruitment drive period and opening it up to applicants who have been legally resident on the islands for at least four years. Although the recruitment drive was originally for Caymanian and permanent residents only, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne explained that while the service still wants to see locals join up, he also wants to attract officers who can reflect Cayman’s diversity with language skills and other talents that could help support the police service.

More than 80 people have already applied during this process, which the commissioner said was a good result, but anyone still considering applying and those who wanted to but were not eligible before now have another two weeks — until Friday, 24 August — to get their applications in.

“Our express objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians first and foremost,” Byrne said. “Only those places in a recruit class not filled by a Caymanian will be open to non-Caymanians. Through expanding the minimum criteria in this way, we will strive to represent some groups in the islands that are currently underrepresented in the service, while also adding varied skill sets, including language skills, to our day-to-day working capacities.”

From now until the new deadline, the RCIPS will continue accepting applications from Caymanians and those with the right to work with no restrictions, but will expand the criteria to also allow those legally resident in the islands for four years or more.

In addition to this requirement, there are educational, fitness, and background check requirements that form the minimum criteria for all applicants; a demonstration of a commitment to community service is also strongly preferred.

The minimum criteria and local recruitment application form can be found on the RCIPS website.

