Police expand recruitment drive to non-locals
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is extending the current recruitment drive period and opening it up to applicants who have been legally resident on the islands for at least four years. Although the recruitment drive was originally for Caymanian and permanent residents only, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne explained that while the service still wants to see locals join up, he also wants to attract officers who can reflect Cayman’s diversity with language skills and other talents that could help support the police service.
More than 80 people have already applied during this process, which the commissioner said was a good result, but anyone still considering applying and those who wanted to but were not eligible before now have another two weeks — until Friday, 24 August — to get their applications in.
“Our express objective continues to be the recruitment of Caymanians first and foremost,” Byrne said. “Only those places in a recruit class not filled by a Caymanian will be open to non-Caymanians. Through expanding the minimum criteria in this way, we will strive to represent some groups in the islands that are currently underrepresented in the service, while also adding varied skill sets, including language skills, to our day-to-day working capacities.”
From now until the new deadline, the RCIPS will continue accepting applications from Caymanians and those with the right to work with no restrictions, but will expand the criteria to also allow those legally resident in the islands for four years or more.
In addition to this requirement, there are educational, fitness, and background check requirements that form the minimum criteria for all applicants; a demonstration of a commitment to community service is also strongly preferred.
The minimum criteria and local recruitment application form can be found on the RCIPS website.
In which jurisdiction, other than the Cayman Islands, that you could be a guest worker for fours and become a law enforcement officer with no prior experience and your dependents have automatic rights to residency and free healthcare? Not in the UK, US, Canada or even Jamaica! Only in the Cayman Islands.
Now we can have some REAL policing and not just “I Need A Job” cops
Locals don’t want to do the job. Plain and simple. If they did then the commish wouldnt be opening applications for outsiders. Duh. Is everyone really that obtuse to the situation. Or is it that people just love to complain and point fingers and cry that their own are unemployed.
There are enough jobs on this island that no local should be unemployed. None.. you have to actually want to work though.
This is sad! A shame! A disgrace! A travesty!
Work permit holders who reside here for 4 years can now go up the ranks of our law enforcement agency (HIGHER SALARIES) and look down on us, mock, and laugh at us!
This is a disgrace!
@9:50 True but why aren’t there droves of Caymanians rushing to pick up these so highly coveted opportunities?
A few years back, used to be the same, we had to be on Island a certain amount of time in order to apply, when I reached the required time, they changed the requirements for only Caymanians and PR, I could not apply for it for following years. I now have PR however, I have restrictions on it (totally understandable) and so I cannot apply, now a WP holder have more rights than I have? I Live here for 13 years and I cannot apply, a WP holder needs only 4 years and can apply? How can this be right? Can someone explain?
It does not say you cannot apply if you are a permanent resident with restrictions. That was before they expanded the criteria.
Now, once you have resided legally for more than four years on island you can apply. It sounds like you meet that requirement so I would encourage you to do so.
Don’t care where they are from so long as they have a decent education. The standards are too low. Pay more if you need to, but we need better than what we have had.
How do we expect to clean up the crime that is destroying the Islands by hiring new recruits that has been on the Islands for at least 4 years ? Will these new Officer be put through a variety of different background tests ? Now that they knows who is who on the Islands . I think that the new increase of Police Officers will only ad to the crime problems . If Mr. Byrne brought in undercover Police officer would be better money spent . The RCIP Department don’t new to be bigger with Officers that will be sitting around doing nothing . It need Police officer who are going to clean up the crime problems .
With today’s technology , can you imagine two Police going to get a criminal suspect, and the other one texting and telling the suspect that the Police are coming for him .
Hopefully they will not invite any more from our Caribbean neighbour next door. Perhaps more English cops?!
I know I’ll get a lot of flack but I call it based on my experience with both!
I have to agree. Hiring illiterate people isn’t the answer. Far too many from corrupt countries are finding their way into Cayman.
This is a U.K. territory!!! If anyplace they should be coming from, it should be there!!!
How can this be possible? Don’t we have an unemployment problem here? Why aren’t these jobs all automatically filled? Or do you mean to tell me that people need to have some qualification and the will to go to work? What kind of nonsense is that?
Yes there is an unemployment problem here. Unfortunately only small amounts of caymanians apply, and then there is the fitness exam, and a written exam.
This is excellent news that RCIPS is able to recruit more well needed officers. The current crime rate is way above to what they can deal with.
No doubt, there will be many posted comments from people who don’t agree with the possibility of any expats being recruited. What difference does it make? Caymanians have had plenty of opportunity in the past to apply for such posts and each recruitment drive has always been geared to this. As long as these officers show capability and willingness to work hard in a pressurised working environment this is an excellent career and no one should knock them whatever their race or culture. Every employer should embrace diversity and so should the general public. We are all Gods children and why should segregation be considered. After all, we don’t want to be shown to be racist do we.
I know from past experience, being an expat Police Officer, that there is equal opportunities within RCIPS and each officer will be highly trained with the professionalism this Force has maintained throughout the years. I only wish I was young enough to return back to my post with the RCIPS.
Excellent idea! Now can the same idea extend to our youth that have lived in the islands for 4 years or more and are over age of 14 to be able to get part time and summer jobs at businesses across island.
Pay crap….. get crap.
Wow … so you have Jamaicans, Filipinoes, Hondurans, etc … that have been here as residents for only 4 years! And then giving them police uniform and big salaries – making more than an average Caymanian that is struggling in their own country to get a job, and “they” give them a dam hard time!
This is just AMAZING! It makes me upset!
Imagine, you drive by houses owned by foreign officers here on our soil, and we cant even afford a house because we make less than them!
Notice what the article says, “Police Commissioner Derek Byrne explained that while the service still wants to see locals join up, he also wants to attract officers who can reflect Cayman’s diversity” – what the ???!!! I cant believe Im reading this! This makes me sick! Our Needs Department is increasing with helpless people and our MLAs seem to be watching the COP say such things!
Caymanians have always had the ability to apply but the numbers aren’t there hence the need to recruit from abroad in the past. At least now they’re able to recruit from people who have already relocated to Cayman and made it their home.
Read the article you numptie. Recruitment has been open to locals already. If you want the job apply.
The recruitment was always opened to Caymanians, but they seem to not have any interest in that, so now it is open to the public. We definitely need more Police Officers here with the crime rate going up everyday, so I guess it doesn’t matter if they are locals or expats, they just need to do their job.
Since the spots are only open to foreigners if there are not enough Caymanian applicants who meet the criteria, I don’t really see the issue. The last several local recruitments have been Caymanian only. If there still aren’t enough numbers what exactly do you want them to do? Or would you prefer an understaffed police force? Better to recruit people locally who have some connection to the community than to bring in more overseas officers who have none.
So why don’t the Caymanians who want the salary apply for a job with RCIPS then? Your argument seems to be that RCIPS shouldnt hure expats even if no Caymanian wants the job.
Newsflash: they tried to hire locals and it didn’t work out!
There are plenty well able caymanians for the job but THEY DONT WANT IT. You read in the news yesterday how the needs assessment unit says that the needs are through the roof. People need to get off their arse , apply, and do the job. How many locals unemployed?? Thousands. Well then step right up and apply. Quit complaining about the RCIPS and get involved. Make the change.
Great move RCIPS. Perhaps some of you negative posters might sign up and be part of a solution instead of part of the problem ..
Here comes the flood gate for all the English bartenders and jamaican
Truly..sick and tired of being undermined in this country
Did you apply?
yeah you know it all right . like we don’t have enough Jamaicans there already.
I was arrested the other day and spent 2 nights in there lovely ice box. I encountered 36 people from the arresting officer to the judge . I meet 5 Caymanians in the process that was working for government 3 of them was police. 1 prison guard and 1 court office clerk. Now my uneducated calculation say that’s 14% Caymanian employed. something nah right bobo.
There was two young Caymanians in there at the time one of them was dying to get to Northward Prison.. It really made me sad to see my young Caymanian brothers giving up to the system. He said its easier in prison than on the streets.
Cayman gone bobo.. thanks to our political leaders for turning you backs on the youth while you fill you pockets
no training schools
no trade school
no opportunity for the people
plenty work permits
Leroy, the only reason for this is that most locals cannot pass the training course, either not finishing it or flunking the final test. How many of our Caymanian unemployed have GCE passes in English and maths?.
2:58, I find that hard to believe. Given my experience (not as a criminal) in dealing with the “statements” that are prepared by some of the officers (especially from othe Caribbean Islands). Their grammar, and slaughter of the english language is just atrocious.
Always opening the flood gates to undesirables, with checkered board pasts. More Taxi and heavy equipment drivers on their day or night off. Only in the Cayman Islands.
Yes… more jamacian, more bartenders and more illegals from all over. We moving ahead great ugh… every move is from bad to worst. What s mess!!!
Read what he says and you can see that they don’t intend to hire a bunch of Jamaicans. The police service is badly understaffed (YES, it is, ask someone who knows before you type out a dumb an ill-informed response to that) and instead of importing officers from abroad who don’t have an understanding of the island and have a different style of policing, and probably cost more, better to train up people locally. This commissioner, unlike the politicians, isn’t afraid to do what makes sense.
