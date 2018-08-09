Burglars targeting churches, warn police

(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has received reports of eight break-ins at churches across Grand Cayman over the last two months, two of which happened overnight Tuesday-Wednesday (one in Savannah and one in George Town), in what appears to be a spree of targeted break-ins at religious establishments. The police noted that this compared to just one church burglary reported in the first five months of the year.

Describing this as a new trend, the police said the break-ins happened in North Side, East End, Bodden Town and George Town. In most of these burglaries, the culprits have made off with small, or undetermined, amounts of cash.

A 42-year-old man from Bodden Town, who is currently on remand pending a further court appearance for a separate burglary charge, has been arrested in connection with one of these burglaries, which took place in July, where some electronics were stolen from a church in Bodden Town.

Police have been actively investigating these reports and beat officers have been meeting with churches in their beats to review their security measures.

Contact information, including mobile phone numbers, for all beat officers is available on the RCIPS website here.

Police are appealing for anyone with information on any of these burglaries to contact their district police station. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.

Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

