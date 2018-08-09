Burglars targeting churches, warn police
(CNS): The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service has received reports of eight break-ins at churches across Grand Cayman over the last two months, two of which happened overnight Tuesday-Wednesday (one in Savannah and one in George Town), in what appears to be a spree of targeted break-ins at religious establishments. The police noted that this compared to just one church burglary reported in the first five months of the year.
Describing this as a new trend, the police said the break-ins happened in North Side, East End, Bodden Town and George Town. In most of these burglaries, the culprits have made off with small, or undetermined, amounts of cash.
A 42-year-old man from Bodden Town, who is currently on remand pending a further court appearance for a separate burglary charge, has been arrested in connection with one of these burglaries, which took place in July, where some electronics were stolen from a church in Bodden Town.
Police have been actively investigating these reports and beat officers have been meeting with churches in their beats to review their security measures.
Contact information, including mobile phone numbers, for all beat officers is available on the RCIPS website here.
Police are appealing for anyone with information on any of these burglaries to contact their district police station. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the RCIPS website.
Tips can also be submitted to the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Some of our people can barely afford to get by month by month and still cough up tithes every week because they are so brainwashed
Mention taxes or welfare and people in Cayman will have conniption fits but they don’t blink when people walk around with collection baskets because they convinced that coughing up the last dollars they have will secure them salvation to the ultimate welfare queens
The social programming is so extreme and so thorough, it starts from preschool and lasts for the entirety of their lives and very few question the system
And those who do are ostracized, condemned and demonized
I’ll tell you one thing, people christians and other organized religions can say that irreligious persons have no morals or no guiding philosophy
But as long as I am not conning people out of their hard earned cash in the name of “salvation”, I have the moral high ground
And the second my morals slip away, you’ll know
Because I will be behind an altar, promising salvation to the masses
A promise is a comfort to a fool, and a promise of salvation, even more so
This is a new low for anyone to rob a church. If you don’t like the churches and what they stand for you don’t have to go. No pastor or any other person will and can force you to pay tithes. If you are attending a church that forces you then perhaps you should find another church to attend. The Bible that most of us who go to church teaches that a tithe should be returned to the church to finance spreading of the gospel, caring for the poor but it is up to the individual if they want to adhere to it, just as it is up to the individual to obey, do not steal, kill, commit adultery etc. however, paying the tithe is for our benefit, because it will be returned to us ten, thirty or one hundred fold. I believe in paying the tithe and can truly say that I have seen great returns. If you don’t believe that , that is ok. Cayman seems to be on a precipice of something dark and dangerous. Those of us who believe in God and know the value of prayer should put these Cayman Islands number one on the prayer list. There is God who is good and there is the devil and his demons who are evil God is still supreme, no amount of bad- talking God can deminish his power and purpose. Usually those who bash God and Christians are fighting their own demons and feel that they can diminish God but surely they know in there hearts and soul that they cannot , so they lash out all the more. ” if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray then I will hear from Heaven and heal their land”
If you take away the Church who will hypnotize the people?
What goes round comes round, remember the politician who got the churches to nominate potential recipients of Cayman status and promptly gave it to more than 3,000 of them without any background checks?.
This is what’s going to hit these low life criminals where it really hurts , “karma ” stealing from the CHURCHES . Maybe their hands and feet would drop off .
Ah, but stealing from ordinary folk is OK? Just shows who has the money around here, nothing to do with religion….
You know its at an all-time low, when people start robbing Jesus…..or are they????
Hmm…..
Robbing the rich who donate and Tithe trying to buy redemption from the wrong folks, Pastors and Congregations and not God?
The 10 Commandments do not have a Monetary value, or should not.
GOD SEES ALL.
At The Pearly Gates is where we will be Redeemed, or banned.
Knowing the Bible is not living the Bible.
now that is real robin hood stuff.
the church is getting a taste of its own medicine.
Sounds like karma for all the cover the church provides for incompetent leaders, pedos, and fake problem solvers using prayer.
Finally some good news.
Churches have been stealing for decades.
Stealing money and minds.
