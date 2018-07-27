Volunteers wanted for ‘bring back governor’ petition

(CNS): The group of anonymous people who have begun a petition to get suspended Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury reinstated in his job are asking for volunteers to help them circulate the petition this weekend after receiving considerable public support for the project. Organisers said that people will already be able to sign the petition at a number of locations but they are seeking others willing to host the petition at local businesses or other locations. The petition will be sent to the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon.

The petition, which was circulated Wednesday evening, has generated considerable attention; the CNS story yesterday attracted more than 70 comments, and it appeared to trigger a response from the governor’s office about the probe into Choudhury and the public interest. But neither the head of the governor’s office, Matthew Forbes, nor Acting Governor Franz Manderson made any comment about the inquiry, nor did they confirm any of the speculation about the reason for Choudhury’s recall.

Meanwhile, questions have also been raised about who can and cannot sign the petition. When it comes to civil servants, the civil service management position is that all those not in a senior management position within government can sign petitions that do not directly impact their work. However, in this case, since the governor is in theory every civil servant’s boss, it is not clear whether anyone who works in government could openly sign. CNS has contacted the authorities to get a definitive answer and will post the details as soon as we have a response.

Although it is not a legal requirement for people who sign petitions in the Cayman Islands to be registered as electors unless the aim is to trigger a people-initiated referendum, past petitions have been undermined because the signatures of those who are not permanently living in the islands were included.

As a result, those organising this petition are requesting that those who sign it are voters.

Locations where the petition will be available include:

Rayburn Ebanks (Smith Road Fruit Vendor, Smith Road, George Town)

Funky Tangs (Shedden Road, George Town)

Renaissance Salon and Spa (Walkers Road, below RCIPS Records Office,

George Town)

George Town) Simply Computers (West Shore Center, West Bay Road)

Sunset House (South Church Street, George Town)

Anyone who can volunteer to assist in collecting signatures is asked to send an email to:

bringbackgovernorchoudhury@gmail.com For more information on the petition visit the petition website

Category: Local News