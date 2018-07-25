Petition calls for return of Choudhury

(CNS): A group of anonymous individuals, some of whom are believed to be government workers, have begun a petition calling for the return of Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury, who was suspended from his post last month as a result of as yet unconfirmed complaints. The petition, which began circulating today, is asking the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to send Choudhury back as soon as possible unless they can demonstrate he has committed a crime, because despite his very limited time here, many people believe he had already made a significant impression.

In a short press release, organisers of the “Bring Back Governor Choudhury” campaign raised their concerns that there had been no information from the FCO about his removal. Referencing Operation Tempura and the “offhanded way” that both the local and UK officials dealt with the very costly debacle, they indicated that this could go the same way.

“The UK Government initiated the investigations, but the Cayman Islands taxpayers are paying the costs,” the petitioners said of the still unwinding saga of Operation Tempura, a fruitless investigation into the RCIPS that nevertheless accrued a price tag of more than $10 million in associated costs.

The organisers said the aim of the petition is to collect signatures from Caymanian electors calling for Choudhury’s return unless it is found that he had committed a crime. They believe the current complaints were made by “disgruntled individuals in whatever capacity, or displeased persons due to change in the order of things”, and that there appears to be no indications of any serious grounds for his removal.

In the petition, which is addressed to Lord Tariq Ahmad, the overseas territories minister, the petitioners credit Choudhury with a number of accomplishments, such as his stated action calling the civil service to account and his interest in finding solutions to rising crime that has already delivered more proactive policing.

“Mr Choudhury has been the first governor by attitude and action to show equal respect and regard for all sectors and individuals in Cayman and not limited to a small elite and self-important few who wish to be given special treatment, including invitations to Government House,” the petitioners stated. They added that there had been an increase in “public trust and belief that finally there was a governor who would listen and was not afraid to right the many wrongs in governance”.

Implying that Choudhury’s removal appears unfounded, the petitioners also pointed to wider concerns that the recall has caused in the business community as a result of the “speculation, numerous rumours and uncertainty” and questions why, when he had shown such genuine interest on the public’s behalf for good governance, he has suddenly been taken away.

The FCO had suggested that the investigation into the complaints about the governor would be completed by the end of this month, but officials have since confirmed that it was delayed after Choudhury’s mother died. There have been no indications about the progress of the complaints, which appear to be confined to bullying allegations from a staff member in his office and another worker at Government House, the governor’s residence on Seven Mile Beach.

Although the petition is available to view online in full, the organisers are seeking to verify that all of those supporting it are eligible electors because previous petitions included visitors or short-term residents, enabling the authorities to dismiss the petitioners’ causes.

Anyone wishing to sign is asked to contact the organisers by email at bringbackgovernorchoudhury@ gmail.com

