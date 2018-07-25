Petition calls for return of Choudhury
(CNS): A group of anonymous individuals, some of whom are believed to be government workers, have begun a petition calling for the return of Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury, who was suspended from his post last month as a result of as yet unconfirmed complaints. The petition, which began circulating today, is asking the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to send Choudhury back as soon as possible unless they can demonstrate he has committed a crime, because despite his very limited time here, many people believe he had already made a significant impression.
In a short press release, organisers of the “Bring Back Governor Choudhury” campaign raised their concerns that there had been no information from the FCO about his removal. Referencing Operation Tempura and the “offhanded way” that both the local and UK officials dealt with the very costly debacle, they indicated that this could go the same way.
“The UK Government initiated the investigations, but the Cayman Islands taxpayers are paying the costs,” the petitioners said of the still unwinding saga of Operation Tempura, a fruitless investigation into the RCIPS that nevertheless accrued a price tag of more than $10 million in associated costs.
The organisers said the aim of the petition is to collect signatures from Caymanian electors calling for Choudhury’s return unless it is found that he had committed a crime. They believe the current complaints were made by “disgruntled individuals in whatever capacity, or displeased persons due to change in the order of things”, and that there appears to be no indications of any serious grounds for his removal.
In the petition, which is addressed to Lord Tariq Ahmad, the overseas territories minister, the petitioners credit Choudhury with a number of accomplishments, such as his stated action calling the civil service to account and his interest in finding solutions to rising crime that has already delivered more proactive policing.
“Mr Choudhury has been the first governor by attitude and action to show equal respect and regard for all sectors and individuals in Cayman and not limited to a small elite and self-important few who wish to be given special treatment, including invitations to Government House,” the petitioners stated. They added that there had been an increase in “public trust and belief that finally there was a governor who would listen and was not afraid to right the many wrongs in governance”.
Implying that Choudhury’s removal appears unfounded, the petitioners also pointed to wider concerns that the recall has caused in the business community as a result of the “speculation, numerous rumours and uncertainty” and questions why, when he had shown such genuine interest on the public’s behalf for good governance, he has suddenly been taken away.
The FCO had suggested that the investigation into the complaints about the governor would be completed by the end of this month, but officials have since confirmed that it was delayed after Choudhury’s mother died. There have been no indications about the progress of the complaints, which appear to be confined to bullying allegations from a staff member in his office and another worker at Government House, the governor’s residence on Seven Mile Beach.
Although the petition is available to view online in full, the organisers are seeking to verify that all of those supporting it are eligible electors because previous petitions included visitors or short-term residents, enabling the authorities to dismiss the petitioners’ causes.
Category: Local News
8:35am….you heard of the lodge within the lodge? you must be on wrong side….they who run the govt and cayman islands…sad!????
If the persons behind the petition had names then I suggest that it would help “the petition” along.
Every action has consequences. Recalling a Governor on the basis of private matters at his house and on the basis of a rebellion of office staff is just ridiculous. He had a different style, quashing Friday afternoon siestas and requiring them work late and all that.
Even if his FCO bosses wanted to look into that, why did it have to become a national issue?
If my boss wants to speak to me about issues, I don’t think it necessarily has to be disclosed to anyone else.
It all comes back to the release issue by the Premier and the words he used.
The consequences of that action are fairly significant for the FCO, the Governor, the Cayman Islands, and even the staff of the Governor’s office with all the rumors swirling around.
So while I WILL sign the petition—and I think it is important for the FCO to know how we feel about what has happened—I am not very optimistic about the outcome.
I have to completely agree the name of who launched the petition should be made known to the public , for reasons . Without knowing who would be forwarding this petition after it’s finished . Who would be held accountable for the answers after .
CNS , can you please tell the person/people who did this petition , “which I agree with ” that it would get more signatures , if they are serious about bringing the Governor back , but the people wouldn’t sign the petition, if they don’t know who to ask about the outcome of the petition and the return of the Governor .
So let us know your name/names , so we can hold you accountable for the answers for the results of the petition . I don’t think that it’s fair to people who sign the petition, and it be put in the cabinet to collect dust , and that’s what I think would happen to it without knowing that the petition was forwarded to the appropriate person or party .
I don’t think that no one should be ashamed or scared to participate in this matter .
if he had quickly joined the lodge….he woulda still be here….????nothing said….
Wrong, the lodge here actually doesn’t do shit for their own.
I am a new Caymanian, but not a registered voter yet. Why I should the petition only limited to those select few Caymanian, and not all of us?
Go register then.
Deep state controlled cabal here are not happy about this.
Bring Choudhury back!
8 31? Amen to that.
He came and interacted with locals.
He visited the people at the Pines and was photographed pushing a wheelchair. Not that he had to do it but it showed he was getting with the every day activities of the natives.
He was visiting for lunch in homes. He attended meetings. At the shore with fishermen listening to them.
Why are we not getting answers about this mystery? We deserve answers.
This is cruel. A BOT treated this way is uncalled for!!!
sounds like he was holding them accountable and “bullying” them into doing some work….
CNS, this strongly suggests what most of the public suspected – that Mr. Choudhury’s recall perhaps had less to do with his alleged actions to his staff than to his intention for reforming the Civil Service. Clearly, civil service leaders and senior staff were not happy with his intended approach – to the detriment of the public. A local media house appears to be correct when they accused our senior public servants of being inherently corrupt.
I feel sorry for the minority of ethical public servants who are swimming against the tide!
Governor Choudhury had to go because he was holding the Deputy Governor and his direct reports Chief Officers something that has never occurred previously. The Governor refused to accept the excuses frequently offered by Mr. Manderson and his hand picked leadership team. His tone was direct and he requested reports and set timelines for all. Matthew Forbes and the rest of the Governor’s office staff were accustomed to leaving work between 1-3pm on Friday’s but Choudhury had them frequently working until 7-8pm. Choudhury was different and had a complex but was driven to let everyone know he was in charge. This drove everyone especially the Brits in his office and at the Governor’s house insane. He must of thought he was one of their kind. His biggest sin was he held everyone particularly senior civil servants accountable in front of anybody at any meeting and was pushing the Standards in Public Life law into force which is unheard of in the civil circus.
SInce when does heavy drinking count as work and how can I get a job there?
The inept civil service bosses, crooked board members, crooked politicians and crooked politicians got rid of Dan Dougay because he did the job he was paid to do. They then thought that the replacement was going to be a pushover, back to same old, same old corrupt inefficient PMFL law violations, but they were wrong!
Every Auditor General since then has done their job and now with the first functional Public Accounts Committee, the poor corrupt governance is exposed daily.
If the UK actually does replace Govetnor Choudhury then let us hope it is with an even more involved governor demanding good governance, exposing those feeding at the trough of corrupt poor governance
FCO, WE WANT OUR GOVERNOR CHOUDHURY BACK!
Too many ‘apple carts’ will be upset because of his good governance as some have their eyes set on a local ‘kisses and favours’ governor, instead of a by the book one, leaving no stone unturned to elevate Caymanians and prevent take over by power hungry ‘premiers’ who sell out the country from under us the Caymanian stake holders of our beautiful Cayman Islands.
I’ve never seen an upset apple cart. I have seen one tipped over however.
In this day and age of information from the internet, there is no reason why we should not be told what is going on. Why all the secrecy and suspicion. Comments here and there about this entire scene. What is going on? This is not professional and the UK is treating all of us like a mushroom farm. Kept in the dark and fed bull crap.
We need the entire story to be outed.
governor asked some awkward questions and then got the ‘caymankind’ treatment…..
Honestly. Ive never commented here but I had a good feeling about this Governor. I also suspected he would be a little unconventional, historically great leaders of change tend to be a little unconventional and God knows above all else…I truly love this country, the good and the bad…but we need a change in leadership to finally make change to the bad of this country. Bring the man back with his little islamic rebellious self lol. Lets start being a bit more tolerant of each other as human beings. The world is going to s $#! Because we cant embrace what makes us different. Im a bit on the conservative side but hey Im open..look what we have been dealt with this far???? Signed a true Caymanian.
I thank and praise the ones who have started this petition to have Mr. Choudhury reinstated . And I ask every registered voter to sign the petition, and tell all 19 elected Politicians that you signed it . And when he return, give him a bigger welcome than what the Queen would’ve gotten. And make those Politicians know that they are not included in the welcoming of Mr. Choudhury this time , because WE THE PEOPLE WANTS HIM HERE .
Everyone needs to relax and let the investigation process proceed before you all. Go calling for his return when you know no facts, typical
Can anyone say who the Organisers of the Petition are? Or is this a secret also?
3
Where do I sign?
Rule one …Never make a decision without knowing the facts. Don’t bring the petition to me.
9:35 pm: No one is “bring(ing) the petition” to you. If is still a free world as far as I know.
The man’s biggest sin was holding all accountable including Governors office staff including the MI6 agent, Deputy Manderson and his senior management team. Cayman will not see the likes of his kind ever again
I would like very much for Governor Chowdhury to return to the Cayman Islands.
For the short time in which he was here there was much improvement. Everyone loved
him and was so good to our people.
