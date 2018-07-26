Police round up weekend drunk drivers

(CNS): Officers from the RCIPS Traffic and Roads Policing Unit arrested ten drunk drivers over the weekend, half of whom were more than double the legal limit, and attended 26 road crashes. In one case the driver assaulted the police after they roused her from what appeared to be a drunken state of unconsciousness while her car engine was still running and the vehicle had mounted a road median. Three other drunk drivers were also arrested last week, and police remain concerned about the persistent problem of people driving while intoxicated.

“We are continuing to see far too many persons who not only choose to drive while under the influence, but choose to do so with a blood alcohol level over twice, and sometimes three times, the legal limit,” said Chief Inspector Everton Spence, who oversees the TRPU. “This is unacceptable, and we will continue to prosecute anyone driving under the influence, no matter what day of the week or time of day they choose to do so.”

From the 13 arrests over one week, police singled out two situations where they had to deal with excessively drunk people. Just after 11:00pm on Saturday, 21 July, officers on patrol on the Linford Pierson Highway spotted a driver having difficulty remaining in one lane. They pulled up alongside the vehicle and instructed him to pull over, but the man stopped his car while still in the roadway. The officers told him to pull off to the side of the road, but as the driver attempted to do that, he drove up onto the kerb.

As he got out of the car, as directed by the officers, he appeared unsteady on his feet and slurred his words. He was also unable to provide a driver’s licence, and when breathalyzed, the 52-year-old man from George Town was more than two times over the limit. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and driving without being qualified after officers found his driver’s licence had expired six years ago.

Earlier that day at around 2:00am, officers on patrol on Esterley Tibbetts Highway saw a car that had mounted the median just south of the Cost-U-Less roundabout. A woman was observed to be asleep inside with the engine still running. She regained consciousness as police approached but became very aggressive towards officers.

As they moved to arrest her on suspicion of DUI, she became extremely disorderly and assaulted two of the officers, one of whom sustained lacerations to his face and head. The 25-year-old woman from West Bay was eventually arrested on suspicion of DUI, disorderly conduct and assaulting police.

In another incident, at 8:15am on Tuesday, 17 July, during the morning commute, police responded to a report of a two-vehicle smash near the Cayman National roundabout. One of the drivers, a man age 50 of George Town, who appeared to be intoxicated, was breathalyzed and arrested on suspicion of DUI after he was found to be almost three times over the limit.

