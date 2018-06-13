(CNS): Cayman Islands Governor Anwar Choudhury has been temporarily suspended from his posting and has been recalled to London, where he is currently under investigation as a result of complaints that have been made against him. The announcement was made by Premier Alden McLaughlin in statement from the UK, where he is leading a delegation to deal with the recent spat with the British government over public beneficial ownership registers. McLaughlin said he was called to the office of the overseas territories minister, Lord Ahmad, last night and given the news.

“The minister formally advised me that His Excellency the Governor, Mr Anwar Choudhury, has been temporarily withdrawn from his post as governor of the Cayman Islands to allow the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to investigate a number of complaints against him,” McLaughlin said early this morning, adding that he was told the investigation could last four to six weeks.

“The minister insisted that no further details could be provided at this stage and indicated that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not intend to make a public statement regarding the matter,” the premier added.

Deputy Governor Franz Manderson will act as governor until whatever the issues are regarding Choudhury, who has been in post just three months, are resolved. The premier said that he has already spoken to Manderson, who has informed the chief officers.

“I have advised the speaker, the Cabinet, the Government Caucus and the leader of opposition accordingly,” McLaughlin said. “While this development was unforeseen and is most unfortunate, I am confident that it will not affect the continued good governance of the Cayman Islands.”

No other details were given about the 58-year-old governor, who had so far received a warm welcome in Cayman. There is no indication of the nature of the complaints, whether those complaints were made by people here, in the UK or during any of Choudhury’s previous postings.

CNS will be seeking more information and will publish any further news on this unexpected development.

